These children in a coastal Bengal village are championing environmental change

Once the last pieces of plastic had been collected, they smeared bleaching power (calcium oxychloride, commonly used as a disinfectant) along the roadsides as they walked off. At a clearing nearby stood makeshift bin-like contraptions — fashioned out of bamboo sticks on four corners and surrounded by fishing nets. The gunny bags were promptly emptied into the bins, ready to be disposed of. Then, after they had washed their hands and feet with soaps at a nearby tube well, the children turned to meet us with wide grins on their faces! Now, they were ready to speak.