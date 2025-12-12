Environment
United Nations High Seas Treaty nears 2026: A new review exposes troubling gaps
Researchers evaluated 16 Regional Fisheries Management Organisations across 100 indicators. The results show widespread gaps in transparency, enforcement, bycatch control and ecological outcomes
The UN High Seas Treaty is set to take effect in January 2026, promising stronger protection for marine biodiversity beyond national borders. But a new global review raises a tough question: are the organisations currently managing high-seas fisheries ready for this shift?
