UNOC3: Nations adopt declaration to support implementation of goal to conserve, sustainably use oceans

Nations also agreed to strengthen the provision of scaled-up resources in these countries, including public, grant-based and concessional finance, non-debt instruments and other concessional finance from multilateral development banks like the World Bank.

“The outcome (political declaration) recognises the need for three crucial changes,” Li Junhua, conference secretary-general and UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, said in a press briefing on June 13. The first change, he said, was greater investment, including scaling up the multibillion-dollar finance gap. Second is to enhance science-policy interface to ensure decisions are grounded in best available science, data and traditional science. Third, accelerating the implementation of international frameworks like the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (adopted by 196 countries in 2022 to halt and reverse nature loss), and encouraging the World Trade Organization (WTO) Members to deposit their instruments of acceptance of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (adopted in June 2022).

One target of the Global Biodiversity Framework is conserving and managing 30 per cent of marine areas by 2030 by establishing marine protected areas (PA) and other effective area-based conservation measures (OECM). “The real test is not what was said here — but what we would do next. Pledges made this week must be vigorously implemented, tracked and scaled,” Junhua told journalists.

UNOC 3 was also seen as a platform to catalyse ratifications for the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, or high seas treaty, adopted on June 19, 2023, after two decades of negotiations. Implementing the BBNJ treaty is crucial for achieving the "30x30" target of protecting 30 per cent of the global oceans by 2030.

The event fell short of the 60-mark needed for the treaty to enter into force. So far, 50 ratifications have been confirmed. Olivier Poivre D'Arvor, special envoy of the French Republic for the UN Ocean Conference, told journalists that 65 ratifications are expected in the next few weeks. He also said that an official ceremony will be held in September in New York for the treaty, paving the way for its implementation. The first conference of parties (COP1) could happen in 2026.

On the penultimate day, June 12, five Global South Ministers from Madagascar, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Liberia called for an urgent scaling up of ocean finance to meet global conservation goals. They also insisted on its integration into broader climate and biodiversity funding frameworks to maximise coherence and impact across the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Declaration falls short on key issues

The declaration has weak language regarding deep-sea mining. The initial draft had emphasised the importance of a precautionary approach, including for deep-sea mining, and the need to increase scientific knowledge on deep-sea ecosystems. However, the adopted draft removed the mention of precautionary approach, including for deep sea mining.

Nearly 30 countries have called for a pause or moratorium on deep-sea mining and negotiations for developing a mining code are set for July 2025. The adopted declaration does not mention any ban on bottom trawling, a destructive fishing method that involves dragging large nets along the sea floor.

While the UK recently announced a ban on bottom trawling in MPAs, France stated it would "limit" bottom trawling in some of its MPAs, extending protection from this destructive practice to 4 per cent of French waters, up from 0.1 per cent currently. However, France has been criticised by organisations like Oceana, an international advocacy organisation, for implementing these measures primarily in areas where bottom trawling does not occur. “This was the moment for France to lead — and they missed it. President Macron promised action on bottom trawling in marine protected areas but delivered only artificial limits and empty words. That’s not leadership — that’s evasion. Allowing destructive bottom trawling in most of France’s so-called ‘protected’ areas makes a mockery of ocean protection,” Alexandra Cousteau, ocean advocate, Senior Advisor to Oceana, said in a statement.