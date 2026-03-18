What inaccurate ETA on navigation apps tells us about urban mobility — a personal experiment in Delhi

Every day, millions of people choose their mode of commute based on a number glowing on their phone screens: the estimated time of arrival (ETA) on a navigation app.

As an urban planner studying transportation networks in Indian cities, I have learnt to view ETA with skepticism. Predicting traffic is not easy, especially in a dense, fast-moving metropolis.

ETA is an illusion

Anyone who has navigated peak city traffic must know the reality: Initial ETA is often an illusion. Fifty minutes into a one-hour journey, the app often insists you're still 30 minutes away.

This is a phenomenon where sudden, cascading congestion fundamentally outpaces a navigation app's predictive models, resulting in a prediction error.

To understand exactly how and when this algorithm breaks down during rush hour, I ran a simple exercise which anyone can repeat.

The hypothesis was simple: The initial ETA provided by routing apps is systematically flawed during peak hours because it cannot accurately account for the traffic wall that builds up while the trip is already underway. It offers a static prediction for a highly dynamic, degrading network.

To test the extent of the delay, I mapped my standard 26-kilometre work commute in Delhi starting exactly at 10:00 am for a week. Instead of just looking at the final delay, I tracked the app's projected total trip time at strict 5-minute intervals from start to finish. The goal was to pinpoint the exact spatial and temporal moments the predictive algorithm failed and was forced to correct itself.

Here's what I found: While the average baseline prediction for the route was 70 minutes, in reality, the trip required 85 minutes on an average. That is a definitive 21.4 per cent failure rate in the initial prediction.

But the most revealing insight wasn't the total delay; it was how that delay accumulated.