When nature doesn’t send a bill: Why India must start pricing environmental damage

Compensatory funds do not necessarily lead to ecological rehabilitation. Impact evaluations are frequently viewed as procedural impediments rather than decision-making instruments. Furthermore, broader economic metrics continue to understate the loss of natural capital.

As a result, environmental issues exist in policy but do not have a fundamental impact on outcomes.

The danger of staying the same

If you ignore environmental costs, they don’t go away; they just get put off. The effects are already clear. Cities are flooding every now and then because they lost their natural drainage systems. The quality of soil and water is getting worse in farming areas. Heatwaves and changes in the weather are putting even more stress on infrastructure and people’s lives.

Each of these costs money. Costs for disaster relief, health care, infrastructure maintenance, and lost productivity all add up. But the bigger picture is lost because these problems are seen as separate issues instead of as linked effects of environmental damage. India is paying for damage to the environment, but not in a way that changes what it does.

The unpleasantness of putting a price on nature

People understandably don’t like the idea of putting a price on the environment. They say that nature has value that can’t be measured. Forests are not just places to store carbon; rivers are not just places to move water; and biodiversity is not just an economic resource. This feeling of discomfort is valid.

But not having value has not protected nature. If anything, it’s made it easier to stay away from. In an economy that is based on numbers, things that can’t be measured are often ignored.

Environmental monetisation does not claim to represent the complete value of nature. It offers a way to make some of that value visible—enough to change decisions that might not have taken it into account at all.

Doing things in a new way

Environmental monetisation needs to be more than just a technological effort to work in India. It needs to be a part of making and carrying out policies.

This means that when you look at the costs and benefits of a project, you should include the costs of the environment. It means thinking about subsidies that encourage people to misuse resources. It means setting up accounting systems that can keep track of both natural and financial assets.

It is just as important who gets to decide what is valuable. People who depend on natural resources, like farmers, fishermen, and people who live in forests, need to have a say. Their experiences often uncover aspects of environmental degradation that formal models neglect.

Without this, monetisation could end up being just another top-down tool that isn’t connected to real life.

The most important thing

The economy has always been helped by nature. The problem is that the economy doesn’t often return the favour. Environmental damage will keep being seen as less important until it has a price. And as long as it isn’t stressed, the costs to the economy, society, and environment will keep going up.

The main question is not if nature has a value in money. The question is whether India can keep acting like it doesn’t matter at all.