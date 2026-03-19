When the Earth speaks in colour and women remake Mithila
I began writing this piece not as an art historian but as someone who has watched colours fade, off the walls of homes, from the speech of rivers, from the memory of soil. Mithila, my grandmother’s word for belonging, has never felt like a fixed geography; it has always been a pulse, a long sentence written between river and rain. Stretching from Nepal’s Terai to the Gangetic plains of Bihar, reaching the northern fringes of Jharkhand, Mithila is a living continuum of memory.
The foothills of Janakpur and Siraha dissolve into the flatlands of Madhubani and Darbhanga, flowing further south toward Begusarai, Samastipur, Saharsa, Supaul, and Bhagalpur. Between the Bagmati in the west and the Mahananda in the east, the land lies held between two breaths, the Himalaya and the Ganga, shaped more by silt and seasonal flooding than by political lines.
This is a landscape that moves like water. Every monsoon redraws its contours. The Kosi, Kamala, Kareh, Adhwara, and Burhi Gandak wander across their beds, often rearranging villages and faith alike. Ponds gleam like open eyes after rain; old wells still taste of iron and clay. In Mithila, the soil is not merely ground, it is inheritance. A handful of maati carries seed, song, and sorrow. To lose touch with soil is to begin forgetting one’s tongue.
Painting as presence
It is from this ecology of shifting rivers and expansive plains that Mithila painting, commonly known as Madhubani art, emerged. Originally, it was not meant for galleries; it belonged to the walls of the kohbar (bridal chamber), the aangan where grain and gossip shared space, and the floors that welcomed gods and seasons inside. Women gathered pigments from their immediate world, soot, rice paste, turmeric, indigo, palash, and kusum flowers, using twigs or cotton-tied bamboo as brushes, letting the wall become both canvas and collaborator.
The motifs they created formed a shared ecological grammar: fish symbolised fertility, lotus evoked renewal, snakes offered protection, peafowl invoked rain, while the sun and moon together suggested balance between temporal cycles. These images were more than decoration; each line carried a memory of land, labour, and ritual, an unbroken conversation with nature.
Although oral traditions trace the art to Sita and Ram’s wedding, when King Janaka is said to have ordered Mithila’s walls decorated, its modern visibility is recent. The 1934 earthquake revealed painted interiors of collapsed homes, surprising colonial surveyors. Mithila painting acquired portability only in the 1960s, during a devastating drought. Encouraged by local administrators and the All-India Handicrafts Board, women shifted from walls to paper. Artists such as Jagdamba Devi, Ganga Devi, and Sita Devi led this transformation, carrying Mithila’s cosmology into national and global consciousness without severing its ritual roots.
The Earth remembers
To study Mithila painting is to read the earth through colour. The tree of life, with its spiralling roots and branching crown, reflects a worldview in which the human and the non-human are inseparably intertwined. Fish evoke both nourishment and the cyclical floods that define the region’s memory. The lotus, rising from mud, reminds us that renewal emerges from earth, not away from it. These images are ecological metaphors shaped by centuries of living with an unpredictable landscape.
As Rani Jha of Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan notes, ‘Every line we draw is also a prayer. Nothing in our paintings is silent.’ Her words echo a deeper truth: in Mithila, to paint is to listen, to soil, to seasons, to the negotiations between land and life.
Earlier palettes were entirely organic. Red came from geru sourced from Nepal’s Terai; green from crushed aparajita leaves; blue from the same flower mixed with indigo; orange from harsingar blossoms; while gum from local trees served as adhesive and gloss. Even cow or goat milk helped bind pigments. Each colour had a season, a temperament, a biography. Preparing pigments was a ritual, part chemistry, part inheritance.
Sustainability was not a slogan; it was embedded in the material reality of the art. Colours returned quietly to the soil as they faded, completing a cycle. The artwork did not vanish; it rejoined the earth that birthed it.
Women, work, and water
The hands that paint in Mithila do more than paint. They fetch water from iron-edged ponds, sift soil for seeds, fold cow dung into walls, and whisper songs to the rising sun. Rhythm, ritual, and survival travel in their palms.
Among these women, some names shine because they could not be ignored. Dulari Devi of Ranti, born into the Dalit Mallah community, learned the art while scrubbing floors and washing clothes, her fingers tracing the lines of a history she was never taught in school. Awarded the Padma Shri in 2021, she transformed survival into mastery. Malvika Raj of Samastipur reinterpreted the language of fish, lotus, and sun to tell the stories of caste, memory, and resilience, insisting that the walls speak the lives long erased from mainstream narratives.
These women did not merely inherit Mithila painting; they reimagined it. Yet today, they navigate a shifting landscape: synthetic colours replacing seasonal pigments, concrete supplanting earthen courtyards, rural migration hollowing out artisanal communities, and climate change altering monsoon rhythms. A 2020 survey by local craft collectives estimated that nearly 40 per cent of traditional painting households now rely partially on non-art labour for survival, a subtle yet profound shift that threatens generational continuity.
Still, resilience persists. Women’s cooperatives in Madhubani, Ranti, Jitwarpur, and neighbouring villages continue reviving natural dyes, teaching children to grind leaves, extract colours, and practise line-work honed over centuries. These are not mere artistic acts; they are forms of ecological and cultural resistance, quietly asserting that art and life are inseparable.
Quiet revolutions
And then there are the surprises, small, unexpected, quiet revolutions. I came across a report by Sufi Parween in TwoCircles.net, describing a project led by Avinash Karn in Madhubani, where women came to learn Mithila painting.
The classrooms, dusty and sunlit, buzzed with laughter and chatter. Most students were young Muslim girls: Sajiya Bushra, Saleha Sheikh, Sarwari Begum, Rahmati Khatoon. Girls whose mothers had once been told that the walls were not theirs to paint. Girls who had never been part of ritual yet now held the brush.
To Avinash, it was a revelation. To me, even from afar, it felt like watching a river change its course, quietly, insistently, claiming its floodplain. Hands once taught to obey boundaries now traced entirely new contours of possibility.
Where earlier generations painted with turmeric and indigo on mud walls, today’s practitioners navigate concrete, synthetic pigments, migration, and shifting monsoons. Yet, as these pressures grow, women’s cooperatives and craft centres quietly insist we will remember. Children learn to grind leaves and flowers into pigments; women teach each other motifs as much as they teach survival; the courtyard becomes a classroom, a studio, a shrine. And all the while, the brush insists on continuity.
A grammar for our times
The inclusion of Dalit, Mallah, Dusadh, and Muslim women is not a gesture, not a token, not a box to be checked in some report. It is an upheaval, a social shift, a quiet defiance. A girl in a headscarf draws the sun alongside the moon. A girl who once thought her fingers too lowly to touch pigment now traces vines, fish, and lotus across the wall.
The art does not belong to caste, creed, or inheritance. It belongs to those who pick up the brush. And in that belonging, Mithila is remade, a green grammar of earth and water, of labour and love, of memory and possibility.
Mithila’s visual vocabulary, dense with vines, birds, suns, and fish, offers a philosophy. It asserts that the divine, the human, and the natural are interconnected. It teaches that the environment is not an external object to be managed, but a relationship to be lived.
At a time when artisanal incomes fluctuate sharply and market linkages are increasingly dominated by middlemen, the grammar of Mithila painting reminds us of something countercultural: abundance. Its refusal to leave blank spaces, its insistence on fullness, reflects a worldview in which life persists even in scarcity.
To write about Mithila today is to recognise that when a wall painting disappears, more than art vanishes. A way of knowing the world disappears with it. Every line holds a memory of earth, river, and season, a reminder that the soil remembers, even when we forget.
In that memory lies the enduring green grammar of Mithila, where soil, water, and the hands that shape them continue to speak.
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is a Bangalore-based writer, literary critic, and curator of the Banaras Lit Fest. He can be reached at ashutoshbthakur@gmail.com
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth