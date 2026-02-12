Who pays for eco-anxiety?

Moral urgency is a good way to get people to act. It makes things clearer, makes the message more direct, and brings people from different countries together. But it also makes the space for discussion smaller. When political language focuses on the end of the world and moral failure, it can make people more stressed out without giving them enough power to change things, especially in countries where structural problems make it hard to make quick changes.

This is not an argument against activism. It is a call to look into how rhetorical intensification changes how easily people can be affected by things. Research on climate communication indicates that individuals experience a sense of helplessness upon receiving prolonged negative information, unless accompanied by practical and feasible solutions. In other words, rushing without taking charge makes you feel weak and worried.

Global North-South imbalance

Eco-anxiety has a unique developmental context in India and other developing nations. India’s per capita emissions remain significantly lower than those of most OECD countries. Hundreds of millions continue to rely on inexpensive energy access for mobility, livelihood, and welfare. Coal still accounts for the vast majority of electrical generation. A hasty, unplanned fossil fuel withdrawal could disproportionately harm energy-poor residents and workers in coal-dependent areas.

However, global climate language, which is frequently moulded in European contexts, sometimes universalises moral obligation while failing to fully recognise diverse capacity. When fossil fuel use is only seen as an ethical failure, it ignores the unfairness in international climate negotiations that comes from development. Historical emitters and emerging economies do not share identical moral or structural positions.