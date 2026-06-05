World Environment Day: India’s rise of bio-composites offers a way to build without deforesting

On this World Environment Day, I find myself returning to a question that has troubled me for years: can we continue building our cities without eroding the forests that sustain us?

Across India and the world, the warning signs are no longer subtle. Urban areas are turning into heat traps, recording temperatures several degrees higher than their surroundings. Sea levels are rising steadily. Rainfall patterns have become erratic, bringing floods in some regions and droughts in others. These are not isolated events; they are connected to how we design, build and consume.

Among the many contributors to this crisis, one often overlooked factor is our deep dependence on timber and plywood. Every new office, apartment or retail space quietly increases demand for forest resources. While plantations and regulations exist, the pressure on natural forests remains significant.

When a tree is cut for timber and plywood, hardly 30 per cent of it is used, while the rest is often wasted. This makes me think about the choices we have been making, and the need for a complete shift before the consequences become more serious.

As an environmental researcher focused on urban heat islands and climate resilience, I have long believed that solutions must begin at the material level. If we change what we build with, we can influence how cities behave environmentally.

This belief led me to search for alternatives — materials that are sustainable, scalable and practical. That curiosity brought me to an innovation developed by researcher Aditya K after 10 years of research in Bengaluru: a bio-composite material called Enwud. What makes this material important is not just its performance, but its philosophy.

From agricultural waste to building material

Enwud is made from coconut coir fibres, an agricultural byproduct abundantly available in India, and wood residues from the timber industry.

Coconut fibre, often discarded or underused, has a naturally high lignin content, which gives it strength, durability and resistance to biological degradation. When combined with reclaimed wood particles, it forms a composite that reduces the need for virgin timber.

In essence, it transforms waste into a resource. The most important point is that this process does not require trees to be cut down. Instead, it encourages plantation and helps increase green cover. The coir extracted is used completely, leaving no wastage in the process.

From an environmental standpoint, this shift is significant. By reducing reliance on freshly cut wood, such materials can directly contribute to lowering deforestation. Forests are not merely sources of timber. They are carbon sinks, biodiversity reservoirs and regulators of climate. Preserving them is central to addressing global warming.

However, sustainability alone is not enough. For any alternative to succeed, it must perform.

In my assessment, Enwud stands out because it does not ask the user to compromise. It offers durability comparable to conventional plywood, along with added advantages. Its resistance to termites addresses a common issue in tropical climates. Its water-resistant properties improve longevity in humid conditions. Its thermal and acoustic insulation characteristics also make it suitable for modern buildings, where energy efficiency and comfort are priorities.

These features position it not just as an alternative, but in many cases as an improvement.

Small choices, wider impact

The applications are equally compelling. Enwud can be used in interior panelling, modular furniture, partitions, doors and ceiling systems. It fits easily into green building practices and can support projects seeking environmental certifications.

What excites me most is its potential impact at the micro level. Climate change is often discussed through global agreements and national policies. While these are critical, they can feel distant from everyday decisions. Materials like Enwud bring the solution closer to home.

When an architect specifies a sustainable panel, when a builder reduces timber use, or when a homeowner chooses eco-friendly interiors, each decision contributes to a larger shift. These micro-level actions, when multiplied across cities and industries, can create a measurable macro-level impact.

Consider urban heat islands. Traditional construction materials tend to absorb and retain heat, increasing ambient temperatures. Materials with improved thermal performance can reduce indoor heat gain, lower cooling energy consumption and improve urban comfort.

Similarly, in regions facing unpredictable rainfall, materials that resist moisture and degradation can improve the resilience of structures.

Yet, like many sustainable solutions, the challenge lies in adoption. Awareness remains limited. Many decision-makers continue to rely on conventional materials out of habit or perceived reliability. Bridging this gap will require demonstration, advocacy and policy support.

Architects and developers have a particularly influential role. Their material choices shape not just individual buildings, but entire urban landscapes. If sustainability is to move from concept to reality, it must be embedded in these decisions.

A useful initiative has been taken by the Karnataka Government, which has promoted coir-based furniture for use in several educational institutes and hostels. Similar steps are needed from other state governments.

Innovation as climate action

In this context, material innovation becomes climate action. It is also important to recognise the economic and social dimensions.

By using coconut fibre, such innovations create value for agricultural byproducts and can support rural economies. By using industrial wood waste, they reduce landfill burden and promote circular manufacturing practices. This alignment of environmental, economic and functional benefits is what makes the innovation noteworthy.

As an academician, I believe the new generation of undergraduate and postgraduate students should learn about the concepts and design of such eco-friendly products at an academic level.

Across the world, a coastal fisherman watches helplessly as rising sea levels slowly swallow the shoreline that once sustained his livelihood. These are not isolated snapshots. They are everyday glimpses of a deepening global challenge that sustainable development seeks to address.

Sustainable development refers to the planning and careful use of resources so they can also be used by future generations. But have we considered what it means to adopt a sustainable lifestyle? Too often, our understanding of sustainability is limited to what we read in newspapers and publications about renewable energy and the environment. We must acknowledge that every action we take affects nature in one way or another.

As I reflect on this journey, from concern to discovery, I am reminded that solutions to complex problems are often found in unexpected places. In this case, in something as simple as coconut fibre.

World Environment Day is not only a moment for reflection. It is a call to rethink. We cannot address climate change using the same materials and methods that contributed to it. Innovation must align with ecology.

If we can build with materials that reduce pressure on forests, lower environmental impact and enhance performance, we move one step closer to cities that coexist with nature rather than compete with it.

The question is no longer whether alternatives exist. It is whether we are ready to adopt them.