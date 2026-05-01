A taste of the terrain

Through the fleeting mentions of the names of dishes and their equivalents in the many tongues of Kargil, the author also allows a teaser into the linguistic affluence of the region. The speakers are shown to effortlessly code-switch across not just languages but language families—from the Indo-Aryan sister languages of Urdu and Shina to the Sino-Tibetan Purigi, Balti and Ladakhi.

Local ingredients such as the Himalayan turnips, yak meat, black turtle beans, mountain thyme and buckwheat flour find their presence throughout the book. The apricot in all its honourable forms (raw/ripe/dried/crushed/pressed for oil) leaves one reaching for their travel agent instead of the neighbourhood grocer, as some of these can only be found in the markets and homes of Kargil!