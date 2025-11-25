Digital genetics threatens seed sovereignty and farmers’ rights, UN rapporteur cautions

Digital genetic data from seeds is emerging as one of the most contentious issues at global food security talks in Lima, with a United Nations expert warning it could undermine farmers’ rights and the very purpose of the international seed treaty.

The 11th session of the Governing Body of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA) is taking place in Lima, Peru from November 24-29, 2025. One of the biggest issues at the start of the talks is the potential impact of Digital Sequence Information (DSI) on the Treaty’s core purpose.

In a recent letter to the Chair of the Treaty Alwin Kopse, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri warned that DSI could fundamentally undermine the Treaty’s mandate.

DSI refers to the digital form of genetic information from seeds. Companies are increasingly using this data to study and identify useful traits, and then claim intellectual property over them. Critics say this allows commercial control over seeds without sharing benefits with the farming communities that conserved and developed them over generations.

The Treaty was created to protect farmers’ rights, including saving, exchanging and selling their own seeds. But new patents based on DSI are making these long-standing practices more difficult, even when the seeds originate from the Treaty’s own Multilateral System (MLS). With advanced software, companies can analyse traits digitally and lock in rights over seeds that farmers have maintained.