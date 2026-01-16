Most countries tax sugary drinks, but rates are too low to curb consumption, WHO report reveals

Evidence suggests that excise taxes on SSBs can reduce consumption if they are large enough to significantly raise prices relative to income. “Tax levels need to be high enough to trigger sufficiently high changes in price to alter the underlying product affordability and consumption (relative to income),” the report stated.

However, the WHO report finds that this threshold is rarely met. Although the average tax applied to a 330millilitre internationally comparable brand of sugar-sweetened carbonated drink was 6.8 per cent, the median excise tax share of the retail price globally was just 2.4 per cent.

As a result, sugary drinks remain cheap, widely available and aggressively marketed , particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The report also found that in most countries, sugar-sweetened carbonated beverages have become more affordable since 2022. In 62 countries, affordability increased, compared with only 34 countries where it declined.

“Countries need to increase taxes sufficiently to ensure such products do not become affordable over time,” WHO said.