The Supreme Court of India has directed the country's food regulator to introduce prominent red warning labels on packaged foods high in fat, sugar and salt, ruling that the fundamental rights to health, safe food and informed choice oblige the government to regulate unhealthy packaged foods. The court gave the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) four months to review and finalise threshold levels for each “nutrient of concern”.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran on November 26, 2026 directed the food safety regulator to consider total sugars and saturated fat, rather than added sugar and added fat, alongside salt when determining these thresholds. The court also directed that separate hexagonal warning labels carry standard pictorial representations of the nutrients of concern, accompanied by the words “HIGH FAT”, “HIGH SUGAR” or “HIGH SALT”, instead of a single combined hexagon.
The size of each warning label must be proportionate to the package's principal display panel, taking international practices into account, which ensures that each hexagon occupies not less than 4-5 per cent of that panel.
The 131-page judgment, delivered on a petition filed by the non-profit 3S and Our Health Society, interpreted Article 21 of the Constitution alongside Article 47, which makes improving nutrition, living standards and public health a primary duty of the state.
“Every meal is a quiet wager with one's own body, and a wager is fair only when the player can see the odds,” the bench observed. “The issues before us turn on this simple fact – eating right is possible only when one knows what one is eating. The label is the only witness at the point of sale.”
The judgment follows years of delays and changes in India's proposed front-of-pack nutrition labelling regulations.
In 2018, the Union government deferred a decision to introduce red warning labels on unhealthy packaged foods. The FSSAI subsequently proposed a health star rating system, under which products would receive ratings based on their overall nutritional profile.
Public health think tank Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest said the regulator's biggest responsibility now was to establish scientifically sound nutrient thresholds.
The court also highlighted the influence of commercial interests on dietary choices through advertising, marketing, packaging, pricing and product availability.
It observed that unhealthy dietary choices could not be viewed simply as individual decisions divorced from the environment in which they were made.
Research has linked excessive consumption of unhealthy packaged foods to an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and premature death.
In October 2025, Down To Earth on how combinations of sugar, salt and fat in ultra-processed foods can stimulate the brain's reward system, encouraging repeated consumption.
The publication has also on research examining the growing influence of ultra-processed food manufacturers on global food and public health policies.
The Supreme Court will take up the matter again in 10 weeks, when the FSSAI is expected to submit an affidavit detailing its progress on drafting the new regulations.