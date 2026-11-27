The Supreme Court of India has directed the country's food regulator to introduce prominent red warning labels on packaged foods high in fat, sugar and salt, ruling that the fundamental rights to health, safe food and informed choice oblige the government to regulate unhealthy packaged foods. The court gave the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) four months to review and finalise threshold levels for each “nutrient of concern”.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran on November 26, 2026 directed the food safety regulator to consider total sugars and saturated fat, rather than added sugar and added fat, alongside salt when determining these thresholds. The court also directed that separate hexagonal warning labels carry standard pictorial representations of the nutrients of concern, accompanied by the words “HIGH FAT”, “HIGH SUGAR” or “HIGH SALT”, instead of a single combined hexagon.

The size of each warning label must be proportionate to the package's principal display panel, taking international practices into account, which ensures that each hexagon occupies not less than 4-5 per cent of that panel.

The 131-page judgment, delivered on a petition filed by the non-profit 3S and Our Health Society, interpreted Article 21 of the Constitution alongside Article 47, which makes improving nutrition, living standards and public health a primary duty of the state.

“Every meal is a quiet wager with one's own body, and a wager is fair only when the player can see the odds,” the bench observed. “The issues before us turn on this simple fact – eating right is possible only when one knows what one is eating. The label is the only witness at the point of sale.”