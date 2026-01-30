Economic Survey 2026 flags surge in ultra-processed food consumption, recommends higher GST

The Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament on January 29, 2026, has called for moving ultra-processed foods (UPF) into the highest Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs and imposing an additional surcharge on products that exceed prescribed thresholds for sugar, salt and fat.

The survey has also recommended replacing the existing health star rating system on packaged foods with prominent front-of-pack warning labels.

Public health bodies such as Nutrition Advocacy of India (NAPi) and several nutrition experts have been advocating this shift for years, arguing that ranking-style labels dilute health risks and can mislead consumers, whereas clear warning labels are more effective in discouraging unhealthy food consumption.

The survey noted that, in a rare show of multi-sector agreement, 29 organisations had issued a joint statement urging the government to adopt warning labels instead of ranking-style systems.