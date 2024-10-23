The Green Kitchen, ‘daal bhaat’ season: Mappillai Samba & Tur from Tamil Nadu

In episode 4 of the Green Kitchen, food historian and critic Professor Pushpesh Pant and CSE's Vibha Varshney discuss a rice and legume combination from Tamil Nadu.

Mappillai Samba is a native variety of rice grown in Tamil Nadu that's well suited to organic farming because it is hardy and demands little or no fertilizers or pesticides.

Join Professor Pant as he delves into the history of this rice and lentil variety along with their connection to the environment. Enjoy Mappillai Samba & Tur dal with us!

The Green Kitchen is a show that celebrates the link between nature, nutrition and livelihood. It showcases foods sourced from local biodiversity. .