The Green Kitchen Season 2, Episode 5: Rajma ka Madra with local sticky rice from Himachal
Madra is usually served in a Dham or festive celebration. This is enjoyed with the local sticky rice
In episode 5 of the Green Kitchen, food historian and critic Professor Pushpesh Pant and CSE’s Vibha Varshney discuss a rice and legume combination from Himachal Pradesh.
In Himachal, chickpeas, pulses, and rajma are usually cooked in Madra. Madra is usually served in a Dham or festive celebration. This is enjoyed with the local sticky rice.
Join Professor Pant as he delves into the history of this rice and beans variety along with their connection to the environment. Enjoy Dal bhaat — Rajma ka madra with local sticky rice with us!