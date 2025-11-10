The Green Kitchen Season 4 Episode 2: The untold story of Koraput’s effort to preserve native rice and millets

Seeds — especially those that are climate-resilient — are crucial to farmers. In the Fourth Season of The Green Kitchen, we bring to you stories of seeds: their traditional varieties, the community seed banks where these are being stored, and the ‘seed saviours’ who have helped preserve and conserve them. The resilience of these seed varieties to increasing temperatures, flooding and droughts makes them important instruments in the fight against climate change.

In this Episode, Vibha Varshney, CSE’s food biodiversity expert, travels to Koraput, a tribal heartland in Odisha with video journalist Shreya K A, searching for the state’s traditional rice varieties and assessing how the success of the Millet Mission is fuelling promotion of traditional varieties of all kinds of food crops.