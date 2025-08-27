UK, other rich nations could be ‘outsourcing’ biodiversity damage through fruit and veg imports, study warns

Eating more fruit and vegetables may be good for human health , but the benefits can put significant pressure on biodiversity depending on what we eat and where it comes from. Biodiversity loss is increasingly concentrated in the countries that grow and export them , a global study has found.

The research, published in the journal Nature Food on August 25 2025, was conducted by scientists from University College London, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

Researchers analysed 50 types of fruit and vegetables consumed in the United Kingdom, India and South Africa. They combined data from the year 2000 on crop production, imports and exports with biodiversity maps showing where different species of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians live.