World Food Day: India is witnessing a protein boom, but who can afford to be part of it?

India’s protein market is estimated to be worth around Rs 15,300 crore in 2026 and is projected to reach Rs 21,000 crore by 2031, driven by growing demand for protein-rich foods, supplements and snacks.
Social media trends, fitness culture and wellness brands are turning protein into an aspirational consumer product, but high-protein labels do not necessarily mean better nutrition.
Rising food prices, particularly for affordable protein sources such as eggs, threaten dietary diversity among low-income households, exposing a widening gap between urban wellness trends and nutritional needs.
India needs to promote affordable, locally available protein sources, crop diversification and better food labelling to ensure that adequate nutrition does not become a privilege of the affluent.
Scroll through Instagram or any other social media platform today, and protein is everywhere. Protein maxxing, proffee (protein and coffee), Poptein, India’s protein popcorn brand, whey shakes, plant-based proteins, protein bars, protein laddoos and high-protein yoghurt are all part of the trend.
Even the humble guava has entered the conversation, with social media posts debating its protein content. Restaurant menus on food delivery companies Swiggy and Zomato increasingly advertise the nutritional content of meals, including the number of grams of protein they contain. Tofu, tempeh, edamame and meat alternatives have also found a place in this expanding market. In July 2025, McDonald’s India launched a plant-based Protein Plus slice made with soya and pea protein.
Millets, sattu, lentils, legumes, peas, chickpeas, kidney beans, soyabeans, sprouts, methi, pumpkin seeds, nuts, milk, cheese, paneer, yoghurt, eggs, chicken, fish, meat and prawns have long been part of India’s diverse sources of protein. But protein is now finding its way into the snacking economy, adding another dimension to the country's growing protein market.
According to estimates by research company IMARC, India’s protein market is valued at around Rs 15,300 crore in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately Rs 21,000 crore by 2031.
The recently released , a joint report by research network Asia Research & Engagement and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, projects that India’s annual per capita protein consumption could more than triple, from 9.5 kilogramme in 2025 to 30 kg by 2070. It also projects that protein consumption from pulses could rise from 3.5 million tonnes in 2025 to 9.3 million tonnes by 2070, making pulses India’s second-largest protein category after dairy.
Gym, fitness and wellness brands are increasingly collaborating with food companies to market protein drinks, powders and snacks.
The conversation around food security has, for some time, been expanding towards nutrition security, with greater attention to the quality and diversity of diets.
In urban India, protein is increasingly viewed through the lens of lifestyle and wellness. Much like coffee aesthetics, it has become part of an aspirational consumer culture shaped by viral Instagram and Pinterest trends and promoted by fitness influencers and nutrition coaches.
Protein maxxing, one such trend, is associated with fitness, healthy ageing and the pursuit of a balanced diet, often framed as a corrective to carbohydrate-heavy eating habits. This has created a lucrative market for food and beverage companies.
After the Green Revolution, food policy largely focused on ensuring the availability and affordability of food grains, with achieving food security as its primary objective.
Today, as consumption patterns match upto to food aspirations and public health concerns about obesity and lifestyle-related diseases grow, the conversation is increasingly shifting towards dietary diversity, micro nutrients, and macro nutrients like protein.
This shift is also taking place amid growing concern over the consumption of ultra-processed foods.
However, a protein label alone does not make a product healthy, just as carbohydrates should not be treated as inherently unhealthy. Products marketed as high in protein are not necessarily nutritious overall. Their nutritional value depends on their ingredients, including salt, sugar, fat and preservatives.
Food inflation directly affects protein consumption, particularly among households already struggling with rural distress, urban poverty, and not just urban wellness enthusiasts. Growing demand and supply constraints can also put pressure on protein prices.
There is another side to this protein economy, one less visible in the aisles of urban supermarkets: access and affordability in rural and semi-urban India.
Urban consumption trends increasingly spread through social media, creating a demonstration effect that extends beyond metropolitan markets into smaller towns and cities. Yet for households living on constrained daily budgets, food security that is availability, affordability, and acess of food itself remains a concern.
Eggs, for instance, have traditionally been an accessible source of protein, but their affordability is vulnerable to food inflation and supply-chain pressures.
In August 2026, the National Egg Coordination Committee reported that egg prices had risen by around 35 to 40 per cent over the preceding year.
While state governments continue to debate the inclusion of eggs in school meals under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme, the successor to the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, a local dairy vendor I spoke to recently expressed concern about rising egg prices and falling sales at his stall outside a milk outlet.
One factor cited for the increase in egg prices is the E20 ethanol-blending policy, which has implications for the availability and cost of poultry feed, particularly maize, alongside wider food inflation pressures.
According to a report in The Economic Times, grain-based feedstocks contributed nearly 70 per cent of cumulative ethanol supplies under the Ethanol Supply Year 2025–26 as of August 2026, based on data compiled by the All India Distillers’ Association.
The debate over ethanol and maize therefore sits at the intersection of energy security, the energy transition, climate resilience and food security.
Similar affordability concerns surround the rising cost of whey protein powders in the United States and cottage cheese (paneer) in India, the latter being surrounded in several controversies regarding its authenticity and quality.
Fitness, sports nutrition and the growing use of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic have further shaped demand for protein-rich foods, as people taking these medicines may need to pay greater attention to nutrient-dense diets and preserving muscle mass.
For an affluent consumer, a rise in the price of whey protein may mean postponing a purchase, switching brands or choosing a cheaper substitute with a few clicks on Blinkit or another online platform.
For a low-income household, however, rising egg prices or a persistent lack of dietary diversity can have long-term public health consequences.
Policymakers must account for changing aspirations and consumption patterns while ensuring that nutritious food, including adequate sources of protein, remains affordable.
Alongside protein literacy, greater attention must be paid to indigenous foods and diverse, locally available sources of protein.
Millets, when consumed as part of a balanced diet rather than only through expensive packaged products, can contribute to dietary diversity. Promoting such foods can also help reduce dependence on ultra-processed products marketed as healthy snacks, bringing attention back to the importance of food labelling.
Crop diversification and intercropping with legumes can support soil health, strengthen agricultural resilience and diversify farm incomes and, consequently, diets. These are important considerations at a time when conserving cultivable soil has become a policy priority across the world.
As the world’s largest milk producer, India also has the potential to develop a substantial ‘whey economy’, reducing import dependence while promoting regional foods such as Kalari cheese from Jammu and Kashmir, chhurpi from Sikkim and the Himalayas, and Bandel cheese from West Bengal.
This could also support livestock-based livelihoods. The idea of Vocal for Local can be extended to the protein economy, provided local products are accessible, nutritious and competitively priced.
Finally, protein literacy must go beyond counting grams. Taste, texture, flavour, price and cultural acceptance all influence whether consumers adopt a new food or protein alternative.
Plant-based proteins, cultivated meat and products such as Tofurky, a tofu-based turkey alternative popular around Thanksgiving in the United States, illustrate attempts to create alternatives to conventional meat.
Food movements in the West, including ‘ento-veganism’, which involves the consumption of insects, also reflect practices that have long been part of food cultures in several parts of the world.
Such alternatives need to be assessed for their nutritional value, affordability, environmental implications and consumer acceptance, alongside clear and accurate food labelling.
Protein, in the age of aesthetic consumerism, should not become another marker of class.
The real question is not simply how much protein India will consume, but whether everyone can afford to access it.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth