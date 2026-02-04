Access open: Why opening forestlands to commercial plantations would prove disastrous

Prakriti Srivastava, former principal chief conservator of forests, Kerala, questioned the technicality of the fresh guidelines and argued that when the Union government leases out forestlands, it inevitably counts as forest diversion because the lessee or the user agency has the right to hold and use the land on certain conditions for a specified period.

“Raising of plantations or assisted natural regeneration (ANR), which involves benefit sharing with the lessee is a commercial activity profitable to the user agency (the lessee), similar to a mining lease, for which the lessee is bound to pay NPV and undertake compensatory afforestation. Exempting such user agencies from these compliances is greenwashing the diversion,” she said.

Srivastava also pointed out that both central and state forest departments already have substantial funds earmarked for plantations and ANR, much of which remains unspent. It was “absurd” to suggest these cease to be forest management when undertaken by state agencies but become non-forest activities when leased to private players, she added.

“There is no need to lease out forest land to user agencies for this purpose,” she said, arguing that the dilution of guidelines should not be portrayed as a public good or corporate social responsibility exercise. “This is a commercial enterprise for the user agency, and the likely outcome is more monocultures and exotic species with little value for forest and ecosystem health.”

Srivastava also criticised the removal of mandatory prior approval from the central government, calling it a dilution of safeguards introduced under the 2023 amendment to the Act. The use of Section 3C illustrates how the ministry has arrogated to itself sweeping powers to alter guidelines without parliamentary oversight, she said.