Banjar’s forest rights can become a model for community-led development in Himachal Pradesh

The recognition of Community Forest Resource (CFR) rights in Banjar, Himachal Pradesh, marks an important milestone in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. But recognition should not be seen as the end of the process. It should mark the beginning of a broader shift towards community-led forest governance, integrated natural resource management, sustainable livelihoods and evidence-based public policy.

For forest-dependent communities, a forest is much more than a collection of trees. It is closely connected to water sources, springs, pastures, agriculture, livestock, biodiversity, medicinal plants, non-timber forest products (NTFPs), cultural practices and local livelihoods.

CFR recognition can therefore fulfil its potential only when legal rights translate into effective institutions, participatory planning and measurable improvements in ecological health and livelihoods.

The Forest Rights Act was enacted to address the historical marginalisation of forest-dependent communities and recognise their legitimate rights and responsibilities. Yet legal recognition or a certificate alone cannot regenerate degraded forests, restore water sources, reduce forest-fire risks, strengthen livelihoods or establish accountable local governance. These outcomes require sustained institutional support after recognition.

The next phase in Banjar should therefore focus on developing and implementing Community Forest Resource Management Plans led by gram sabhas. Such plans should not become another set of documents prepared merely to meet administrative requirements. They should serve as living management frameworks that identify community resources, ecological risks, livelihood priorities and conservation measures.