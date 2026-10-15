Banjar’s forest rights can become a model for community-led development in Himachal Pradesh

Recognition of Community Forest Resource (CFR) rights in Banjar, Himachal Pradesh, marks an important step in implementing the Forest Rights Act, 2006, but the real challenge begins after recognition.
Gram Sabha-led forest management plans must bring together traditional knowledge, scientific expertise and government support to protect forests, water sources and biodiversity.
Women and young people must play meaningful roles in forest governance, while sustainable livelihoods and climate adaptation become central to community resource management.
The article argues that success should be measured through healthier forests, secure water sources, resilient livelihoods and stronger local institutions, rather than certificates and administrative targets alone.
The recognition of Community Forest Resource (CFR) rights in Banjar, Himachal Pradesh, marks an important milestone in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. But recognition should not be seen as the end of the process. It should mark the beginning of a broader shift towards community-led forest governance, integrated natural resource management, sustainable livelihoods and evidence-based public policy.
For forest-dependent communities, a forest is much more than a collection of trees. It is closely connected to water sources, springs, pastures, agriculture, livestock, biodiversity, medicinal plants, non-timber forest products (NTFPs), cultural practices and local livelihoods.
CFR recognition can therefore fulfil its potential only when legal rights translate into effective institutions, participatory planning and measurable improvements in ecological health and livelihoods.
The Forest Rights Act was enacted to address the historical marginalisation of forest-dependent communities and recognise their legitimate rights and responsibilities. Yet legal recognition or a certificate alone cannot regenerate degraded forests, restore water sources, reduce forest-fire risks, strengthen livelihoods or establish accountable local governance. These outcomes require sustained institutional support after recognition.
The next phase in Banjar should therefore focus on developing and implementing Community Forest Resource Management Plans led by gram sabhas. Such plans should not become another set of documents prepared merely to meet administrative requirements. They should serve as living management frameworks that identify community resources, ecological risks, livelihood priorities and conservation measures.
Participatory resource mapping can help communities document forests, grazing areas, water sources, biodiversity, NTFPs and areas vulnerable to fire, erosion or degradation.
Local knowledge can be combined with scientific information to understand changes in forest conditions, water availability and biodiversity. These assessments can provide a baseline against which future progress can be measured.
The Forest Department has an important role in this process. CFR recognition should not mean that government institutions withdraw from forest management. Rather, it should create a new relationship between the state and communities.
The principle should be government working with communities, rather than government versus communities.
Forest officials possess technical knowledge of silviculture, biodiversity, fire management, watershed protection and ecological restoration. Communities, meanwhile, hold generations of knowledge about local landscapes, species, seasonal changes, grazing practices and resource use.
Bringing these forms of knowledge together can produce better forest-management decisions than relying on either one alone.
The experience of Joint Forest Management (JFM) can also contribute to this transition. CFR and JFM should not be presented as competing institutional models. Where appropriate, their strengths can complement each other. The aim should be to develop institutional arrangements in which community rights, gram sabha authority, technical expertise and government support reinforce one another.
This requires clearly defined roles and responsibilities.
Gram sabhas should have a meaningful role in decision-making and community resource management. Panchayats can connect forest management with broader local development planning, while the Forest Department can provide technical assistance. Departments responsible for water, agriculture, livestock, rural development, tourism and livelihoods can contribute resources and expertise according to local priorities.
Such coordination is essential because forest management cannot be separated from the wider rural economy.
Forest degradation, for example, can affect springs and water availability. Declining pasture quality can undermine livestock-based livelihoods, while biodiversity loss can reduce ecological resilience. Poorly managed tourism can place additional pressure on fragile landscapes.
Participation must go beyond attending meetings. Communities should be involved in planning, implementation, monitoring and accountability. Women and young people, in particular, should have substantive roles rather than being included only symbolically.
Women often possess valuable knowledge of fuelwood, fodder, water sources, wild foods, medicinal plants and household resource use. Their participation in decision-making can make forest-management plans more relevant and equitable.
Young people can bring new technical skills through mobile-based monitoring, GPS and GIS mapping, biodiversity documentation, forest-fire alerts and digital reporting.
Another major opportunity lies in linking CFR governance with sustainable livelihoods.
Forest-dependent communities may derive income and other benefits from NTFPs, medicinal plants, wild foods, fibres, handicrafts, livestock and pasture resources. Responsible tourism may also create livelihood opportunities in suitable areas.
However, promoting livelihoods must not become another route to overexploiting resources.
Sustainable harvesting protocols, local resource assessments, value addition, market access and equitable benefit-sharing mechanisms are essential. Economic benefits should support conservation rather than undermine it.
Climate change makes this integrated approach even more urgent.
Himalayan landscapes are increasingly exposed to forest fires, extreme rainfall, landslides, changing water availability and pressures from infrastructure development and tourism. Forest management must therefore be linked to climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction.
CFR management plans should identify climate-sensitive areas and incorporate measures such as fire prevention, restoration of degraded landscapes, protection of water sources, soil and moisture conservation, biodiversity protection and sustainable grazing.
Communities can play a crucial role in early warning, prevention and local response because they are present in these landscapes throughout the year.
The success of CFR implementation should also be assessed through monitoring and evaluation.
Conventional reporting often focuses on easily measurable activities: the number of claims processed, meetings held, training sessions conducted or plantations undertaken.
These indicators are useful for tracking implementation, but they do not necessarily show whether forest governance has improved.
A stronger monitoring and evaluation framework should examine outcomes and longer-term impacts.
Indicators could include changes in forest regeneration and condition, water and spring security, forest-fire incidence and vulnerability, pasture quality, biodiversity, household income from sustainable forest-based activities, livelihood resilience, women’s participation in decision-making, gram sabha effectiveness, coordination between communities and government institutions, and the incidence of resource-related conflicts.
Establishing a baseline will be important.
Participatory ecological assessments, livelihood surveys, resource mapping, administrative data and community knowledge can together provide evidence of existing conditions. Periodic monitoring can then help determine whether interventions are producing meaningful improvements.
This approach also creates an opportunity to strengthen evidence-based policymaking.
Data should not be collected simply because a programme requires reporting. Evidence should inform budgets, priorities, institutional responsibilities and implementation decisions.
The policy cycle should therefore follow a continuous process: Community evidence → Analysis → Learning → Policy recommendations → Implementation → Monitoring → Course correction
Communities should not be treated merely as respondents from whom data are collected, but as partners in producing and interpreting evidence.
Their experiences can help explain why an intervention succeeds in one location but fails in another.
Social accountability should form another pillar of CFR governance.
Resource-management plans, expenditure, decisions and monitoring results should be made accessible to communities. Periodic social audits and public reviews can strengthen transparency and help identify gaps between planning and implementation.
Banjar has the potential to become an important learning site for Himachal Pradesh.
Rather than immediately declaring the area a success story, the state could use the experience to understand what happens in the five or 10 years after CFR recognition.
These lessons could inform policies on forests, water security, climate resilience, rural livelihoods and local governance elsewhere in the state.
Such a long-term learning framework should combine community monitoring, government data, ecological assessments, livelihood studies and periodic independent evaluations.
The objective should not simply be to demonstrate that CFR rights have been recognised. It should be to understand whether those rights are contributing to better ecological stewardship, stronger livelihoods and more accountable local institutions.
The larger opportunity is to move beyond a narrow interpretation of forest rights.
CFR recognition can become a platform for strengthening democratic governance of natural resources. It can bring together legal rights, community institutions, government technical capacity, local development planning, sustainable livelihoods and environmental protection.
The central question for Banjar is no longer only whether communities have received recognition. The more important question is what that recognition enables them to achieve over time.
If CFR recognition is followed by participatory planning, effective coordination between institutions, technical and financial support, sustainable livelihood opportunities, ecological restoration and outcome-based monitoring, it can become a transformative model of community-led development.
The real measure of success will be visible not only in government records, but in healthier forests, more secure water sources, resilient livelihoods, stronger gram sabhas, meaningful participation of women and young people, reduced ecological risks and improved relationships between communities and public institutions.
The certificate may mark the beginning of the process. The real work — and the real test of forest rights — begins after recognition.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth