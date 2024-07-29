Demand for forest foods is soaring, but so is the environmental cost
A recent report by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations has painted a stark picture of the world’s forests, revealing ongoing deforestation and the increasing pressure these vital ecosystems face. While the report highlighted innovative approaches to conservation and sustainability, it also underscores the critical role forests play in ensuring food security and livelihoods for millions of people worldwide.
While deforestation rates have slowed in some countries, such as Indonesia at 8.4 per cent in 2021-2022 and Brazil's Legal Amazon at 50 per cent in 2023, forests remain under threat. Report also noted that the rate of gross global mangrove loss decreased by 23 per cent between 2000 and 2020, but this progress is offset by growing demands for forest produce.
Global exports of forest foods such as pine nuts, mushrooms and truffles totalled $1.8 million in 2022, reflecting a significant increase in production over the previous two decades (2000-2020). The breakdown includes: Pine nuts cost $887 million, fresh or frozen mushrooms and truffles $401 million and dried shiitake mushrooms $540 million.
The production of these products has grown significantly between 2000 and 2022, with nuts increasing by 165 per cent, followed by honey and game meat. This surge in demand is being driven by increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of these foods, as well as a growing desire for ingredients sourced sustainably. New technologies have also helped to increase production volume.
Forest foods provide essential vitamins and minerals, often scarce in local food sources. For some of the communities, these foods are deeply woven into their cultural and dietary practices, particularly in Global South where 2.77 billion rural people rely on forest foods for nutrition, medicine, energy and income.
The economic benefits of forest foods are substantial, supporting 275 million people’s livelihoods in India, generating an estimated 23.3 billion euros per year in Europe, contributing to daily fruit and vegetable consumption in Malawi, where 22 per cent of the population consumes wild green leafy vegetables.
The report also highlighted the importance of wild meat, a traditional food source for many indigenous hunter gatherers with significant consumption in urban centres like the Brazilian state of Amazon. Wild meat consumption in 62 urban centres in the Brazilian state of Amazona is estimated at 10,691 tonnes per year year, with a monetary value of $35.1 million. Wild meat sales in Iquitos (in the Peruvian Amazon) have increased at a rate of 6.4 tonnes a year over the last 45 years.
In addition, inland fish also contribute to global food security. In 2021, global inland capture fisheries produced an estimated 11.4 million tonnes of fish.
While deforestation rates have slowed in some countries, forests are still under pressure from growing demand for forest produce. The report emphasised the need for sustainable food management practices to ensure long term availability of these forest products.
As the world grapples with challenges of biodiversity and sustainable development, the growing demand for forest foods is yet another reason to protect the forests.