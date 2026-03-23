Forests are not peripheral environmental assets but foundational economic infrastructure

The seasonal nature of MFP collection provides crucial income during agricultural slack periods. Key non-timber forest products demonstrate the scale of employment: tendu leaves employ 7.5 million people in collection with an additional 3 million in bidi processing; bamboo supports 10 million people; lac production involves 3 million people; and tussar silk engages 1,26,000 households. Additionally, gum and resin collection provides 3 lakh (0.3 million) person-days of employment annually.

Recent research from Chhattisgarh, published in Archives of Current Research International (2025), highlights the economic significance of tendu leaves. The study reports that Chhattisgarh produces approximately 16.72 lakh (1.672 million) standard bags of tendu leaves annually, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of India’s total production. While collection is seasonal, it provides critical income and employment opportunities for tribal communities in some of India’s poorest districts.

Regional disparities in community forestry

A comprehensive national-scale assessment published in Current Forestry Reports (2025) provides the first empirical synthesis of community forestry and non-timber forest products across India, analysing data covering over 640,000 villages. The research introduces a Community Forestry Utilization Index, revealing stark contrasts across states. Nagaland (92), Mizoram (70), Odisha (68), and Chhattisgarh (57) show strong community forestry engagement supported by customary tenure and favourable policies. In contrast, Madhya Pradesh (29) and Kerala (9) exhibit weak community forestry engagement despite having substantial forest cover.

This finding carries significant policy implications: forest cover alone does not translate into community participation or livelihood integration. The authors identify three persistent challenges: slow recognition of community rights to resources, structural inefficiencies in non-timber forest product markets, and weak institutional capacity to translate legal entitlements into livelihoods.

Maharashtra’s 300 crore Tree Plantation Mission

India’s commitment to forest-based economic development is exemplified by recent policy initiatives. In February 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a mission to plant 300 crore trees between 2026 and 2031, with the dual objectives of increasing forest cover to 33 per cent of the state’s area and generating rural employment.

The mission incorporates several innovative features that align with the 2026 World Forest Day theme. First, it explicitly aims to generate large-scale employment in rural Maharashtra, with specific targets for engaging farmers, youth, and women. Second, planting focuses on indigenous species suited to local agro-climatic zones, with emphasis on restoration rather than planting in natural grasslands or wetlands. Third, a ten-year maintenance period—extending beyond typical 3-5 year coverage under existing schemes—has been established to ensure tree survival. Fourth, the mission will utilise digital and satellite-based real-time monitoring to maintain transparency regarding plantation and survival rates. This initiative represents a model for integrating environmental conservation with economic development.

The economic case for mitigation

Forests’ role in climate change mitigation has quantifiable economic dimensions. Research from the University of Padua, examining sustainable forest management in Italian black pine forests, provides empirical valuations of ecosystem services. The study found that selective thinning—a sustainable management practice—generated economic values of €223.3 ha⁻¹ yr⁻¹ for bioenergy production, €231.9 ha⁻¹ yr⁻¹ for recreational benefits, and €36.2 ha⁻¹ yr⁻¹ for carbon sequestration.

The IUFRO’s 2025 global assessment, Forests as Pillars of Social and Economic Resilience, emphasises that forests enhance the resilience of social and economic systems in the face of disturbance and change. As Nelson Grima, Coordinator of IUFRO’s Science-Policy Programme, states: “When we destabilise forests, the impacts can be felt across all regions and economies. Forests are everyone’s business—not just those living nearby. Every person relies on forests to regulate their climate, sequester carbon, or to alleviate poverty, ensure food and clean water or to keep economies stable.”

Challenges and pathways forward

A fundamental challenge identified in the 2026 United Nations analysis is the systematic undervaluation of forests in conventional economic indicators. Traditional metrics capture mainly formal, cash-based transactions, excluding subsistence use, informal employment, and ecosystem services from national accounts. This invisibility leads to chronic underinvestment in sustainable forest management despite forests’ central role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

For India, strengthening community rights and market linkages remains essential. The 2006 Forest Rights Act represents a landmark framework, but implementation challenges persist. Accelerated implementation of community rights, empowerment of local governments, and investment in local value chains are identified as essential priorities. The Minimum Support Price mechanism for MFPs, implemented through TRIFED, represents a significant step, yet continued investment in market infrastructure remains crucial.

As the world marked World Forest Day 2026 under the theme Forests and Economies, the evidence is unequivocal: forests are not peripheral environmental assets but foundational economic infrastructure. They generate employment for 1.6 billion people, underpin over half of global GDP, produce rainfall worth billions to agriculture, and provide essential safety nets for vulnerable communities.

The Indian context illustrates both the opportunities and challenges of forest-based economic development. With 100 million people directly dependent on forest resources, 7.5 million employed in tendu leaf collection alone, and ambitious state-level initiatives like Maharashtra’s 300 crore tree plantation mission, India demonstrates the potential for forests to drive inclusive growth. Yet the persistence of regional disparities, informal employment structures, and market inefficiencies underscores the need for continued policy innovation.