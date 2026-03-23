Forests are not peripheral environmental assets but foundational economic infrastructure
This year’s World Forest Day 2026 was observed on March 21 under the theme Forests and Economies. It arrived at a critical juncture where the global community must reconcile economic development with ecological sustainability.
Forests offer multifaceted contributions to economic growth and livelihoods, both in India and in other countries.
Sustainable forest management represents not a trade-off but a synergistic pathway to economic resilience, climate stability, and inclusive growth.
Beyond the lungs of the planet
Forests have long been recognised as the lungs of our planet, but their role as engines of economic prosperity remains systematically undervalued in national accounts and policy frameworks. As the world observed the International Day of Forests on March 21, 2026, the theme Forests and Economies invited a fundamental reassessment of how forests contribute to growth, employment, and resilience across scales—from local forest-dependent communities to global supply chains.
The urgency of this reassessment cannot be overstated. Recent research from the International Union of Forest Research Organizations (IUFRO) warns of “The Humpty Dumpty Effect”—the irreversible collapse of forest socio-ecological systems when pushed beyond recovery thresholds. As Craig Allen, Resilience Scientist at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in the United States, cautions: “It’s not just the trees that fall—it’s a whole web of relationships between species, soil, water, and people that unravels. Once disrupted, these relationships can’t simply be ‘replanted’.”
This article examines the economic dimensions of forests through a dual lens: the international context where forests contribute trillions to global GDP, and the Indian context where forest-based livelihoods sustain hundreds of millions of people.
Forests as economic infrastructure
The economic contribution of forests extends far beyond timber extraction. According to CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero’s 2026 World Forest Day message, over half of the world’s GDP depends on nature, including forests. This staggering figure reflects the foundational role forests play across multiple economic sectors: agriculture relies on forest-mediated rainfall, water systems depend on forest watersheds, and industries utilise forest-derived raw materials.
A ground-breaking study from the University of Leeds, published in February 2026, has quantified one of forests’ least recognised economic services: rainfall generation. The research reveals that each hectare of tropical forest generates 2.4 million litres of rainfall annually—enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool. In the Brazilian Amazon alone, this rainfall generation service is valued at roughly $20 billion annually to regional agriculture. As lead author Jess Baker notes, “Demonstrating the financial benefits that tropical forests provide will unlock investment and strengthen arguments for forest protection.”
Employment and livelihoods
Forests support the livelihoods of more than 1.6 billion people globally, providing subsistence resources, employment, and income. In Indonesia, one of the world’s largest tropical forest nations, recent analysis published in Trees, Forests and People shows that the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector absorbs approximately 28 per cent of the national workforce—the largest share of any economic sector. However, the study reveals critical vulnerabilities: over 65 per cent of forestry workers in Indonesia are informal workers, lacking access to financial services and facing heightened food insecurity.
The global forestry workforce faces additional challenges. The International Labor Organization notes that most forestry workers are in informal or subsistence-based jobs, making them highly vulnerable to production shocks and policy changes.
Scale of forest-dependent livelihoods
India’s forests are not merely environmental assets; they are the economic backbone for millions of rural households, particularly tribal communities. According to data from TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India), an estimated 100 million people derive their livelihood directly from the collection and marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP). A World Bank estimate cited in TRIFED’s documentation suggests that the MFP economy supports close to 275 million people in rural India.
The seasonal nature of MFP collection provides crucial income during agricultural slack periods. Key non-timber forest products demonstrate the scale of employment: tendu leaves employ 7.5 million people in collection with an additional 3 million in bidi processing; bamboo supports 10 million people; lac production involves 3 million people; and tussar silk engages 1,26,000 households. Additionally, gum and resin collection provides 3 lakh (0.3 million) person-days of employment annually.
Recent research from Chhattisgarh, published in Archives of Current Research International (2025), highlights the economic significance of tendu leaves. The study reports that Chhattisgarh produces approximately 16.72 lakh (1.672 million) standard bags of tendu leaves annually, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of India’s total production. While collection is seasonal, it provides critical income and employment opportunities for tribal communities in some of India’s poorest districts.
Regional disparities in community forestry
A comprehensive national-scale assessment published in Current Forestry Reports (2025) provides the first empirical synthesis of community forestry and non-timber forest products across India, analysing data covering over 640,000 villages. The research introduces a Community Forestry Utilization Index, revealing stark contrasts across states. Nagaland (92), Mizoram (70), Odisha (68), and Chhattisgarh (57) show strong community forestry engagement supported by customary tenure and favourable policies. In contrast, Madhya Pradesh (29) and Kerala (9) exhibit weak community forestry engagement despite having substantial forest cover.
This finding carries significant policy implications: forest cover alone does not translate into community participation or livelihood integration. The authors identify three persistent challenges: slow recognition of community rights to resources, structural inefficiencies in non-timber forest product markets, and weak institutional capacity to translate legal entitlements into livelihoods.
Maharashtra’s 300 crore Tree Plantation Mission
India’s commitment to forest-based economic development is exemplified by recent policy initiatives. In February 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a mission to plant 300 crore trees between 2026 and 2031, with the dual objectives of increasing forest cover to 33 per cent of the state’s area and generating rural employment.
The mission incorporates several innovative features that align with the 2026 World Forest Day theme. First, it explicitly aims to generate large-scale employment in rural Maharashtra, with specific targets for engaging farmers, youth, and women. Second, planting focuses on indigenous species suited to local agro-climatic zones, with emphasis on restoration rather than planting in natural grasslands or wetlands. Third, a ten-year maintenance period—extending beyond typical 3-5 year coverage under existing schemes—has been established to ensure tree survival. Fourth, the mission will utilise digital and satellite-based real-time monitoring to maintain transparency regarding plantation and survival rates. This initiative represents a model for integrating environmental conservation with economic development.
The economic case for mitigation
Forests’ role in climate change mitigation has quantifiable economic dimensions. Research from the University of Padua, examining sustainable forest management in Italian black pine forests, provides empirical valuations of ecosystem services. The study found that selective thinning—a sustainable management practice—generated economic values of €223.3 ha⁻¹ yr⁻¹ for bioenergy production, €231.9 ha⁻¹ yr⁻¹ for recreational benefits, and €36.2 ha⁻¹ yr⁻¹ for carbon sequestration.
The IUFRO’s 2025 global assessment, Forests as Pillars of Social and Economic Resilience, emphasises that forests enhance the resilience of social and economic systems in the face of disturbance and change. As Nelson Grima, Coordinator of IUFRO’s Science-Policy Programme, states: “When we destabilise forests, the impacts can be felt across all regions and economies. Forests are everyone’s business—not just those living nearby. Every person relies on forests to regulate their climate, sequester carbon, or to alleviate poverty, ensure food and clean water or to keep economies stable.”
Challenges and pathways forward
A fundamental challenge identified in the 2026 United Nations analysis is the systematic undervaluation of forests in conventional economic indicators. Traditional metrics capture mainly formal, cash-based transactions, excluding subsistence use, informal employment, and ecosystem services from national accounts. This invisibility leads to chronic underinvestment in sustainable forest management despite forests’ central role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
For India, strengthening community rights and market linkages remains essential. The 2006 Forest Rights Act represents a landmark framework, but implementation challenges persist. Accelerated implementation of community rights, empowerment of local governments, and investment in local value chains are identified as essential priorities. The Minimum Support Price mechanism for MFPs, implemented through TRIFED, represents a significant step, yet continued investment in market infrastructure remains crucial.
As the world marked World Forest Day 2026 under the theme Forests and Economies, the evidence is unequivocal: forests are not peripheral environmental assets but foundational economic infrastructure. They generate employment for 1.6 billion people, underpin over half of global GDP, produce rainfall worth billions to agriculture, and provide essential safety nets for vulnerable communities.
The Indian context illustrates both the opportunities and challenges of forest-based economic development. With 100 million people directly dependent on forest resources, 7.5 million employed in tendu leaf collection alone, and ambitious state-level initiatives like Maharashtra’s 300 crore tree plantation mission, India demonstrates the potential for forests to drive inclusive growth. Yet the persistence of regional disparities, informal employment structures, and market inefficiencies underscores the need for continued policy innovation.
Chitta Ranjan Pani is an independent researcher.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth