How £2 a day is helping Indigenous communities protect Peru’s Amazon rainforest

An unconditional basic income of nearly £2 a day has been associated with improvements in food security, living standards and forest conservation among Indigenous communities in the Peruvian Amazon, according to a two-year study by researchers at the University of Bath.

The pilot programme, supported by climate charity Cool Earth, began in November 2023 and involved 211 Indigenous participants from three Asháninka and Yanesha communities in Peru. The communities have historically faced persistent poverty and challenges in securing their rights and dignity.

Participants received direct cash payments of 1,032 Soles or nearly £2 a day without conditions, alongside support for community organisation and development. The programme aimed to improve economic security while enabling Indigenous communities to manage and protect their ancestral lands.

Researchers from the University of Bath's Universal Basic Income Research Group examined changes in household incomes, livelihoods, community cohesion, education, food security, nutrition and environmental stewardship.

The findings suggest that providing financial security without linking payments to specific conservation activities can help communities improve their livelihoods while strengthening their ability to protect forests.