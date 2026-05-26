In Europe, forests may still be standing, but climate change is making it harder for them to reproduce

Climate change is reducing the ability of major European forest trees to reproduce, with viable seed production falling by more than 30 per cent over three decades, according to a new study. The findings suggested that forests may be affected by warming at a deeper biological level than previously understood.

Trees may continue to stand for decades while gradually losing their ability to reproduce effectively, the authors noted. “If reproduction is under chronic strain, the forest may still look intact, while its capacity to replace itself is already weakening,” said Jessie Foest, lead author of the study and a researcher at the Adam Mickiewicz University Forest Biology Centre in Poland.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change on May 12, 2026, analysed 34 years of seed-harvest data from Poland between 1988 and 2021. Researchers examined 40,530 observations across five major European tree species: English oak (Quercus robur), sessile oak (Quercus petraea), Scots pine (Pinus sylvestris), silver fir (Abies alba) and European beech (Fagus sylvatica).