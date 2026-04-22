Pollinators feel the climate sting: Warmer temperatures are forcing bees and wasps to emerge earlier, but at a cost to their survival

Higher temperatures accelerate the depletion of fat reserves in hibernating adults, reducing their chances of survival and reproduction, the study found.

Researchers analysed the emergence timing of 14,921 individuals from five cavity-nesting bee and wasp species — Osmia bicornis, Chelostoma florisomne, Trypoxylon figulus, Heriades difformis and Heriades truncorum.

The insects were collected from 161 sites across Bavaria in southern Germany, covering a temperature range of 5.9 degrees Celsius (°C) to 10°C. They were then studied under controlled laboratory conditions simulating cold, warm and hot post-winter scenarios to identify potential genotype-environment interactions.

All insect groups emerged earliest under hot conditions and latest under cold treatments, demonstrating clear shifts in behaviour linked to temperature.