Nagar Van Yojana: The challenge of maintaining India’s urban forests

The human cost of delayed maintenance budgets

When wage payments stop, local guards and gardeners are among the first to bear the brunt. Many continue working for a time without pay, out of a sense of duty towards the trees they planted themselves. Some borrow from friends and families to keep basic facilities, including drinking water purifiers and public toilets, running and the park gates open to visitors. "For four months, no money came into our bank accounts," said a daily-wage caretaker at a site in western Uttar Pradesh. "I had to borrow ₹8,000 from a local shopkeeper to pay my child's school fees and keep the park's water pump running, so that the young saplings would not dry out in the June heat."

If funding delays persist, irregular wage payments also make it harder to retain staff. Basic facilities eventually fall into disrepair. Toilets and drinking water systems become unusable, while damaged boundary fences go unrepaired for months, allowing wild boar, nilgai and monkeys damage young plants in a single night.

Some nagar vans are taking steps to limit the damage. In Rajasthan, Shahpura nagar van has installed solar fencing to deter monkeys, while Hardoi nagar van in Uttar Pradesh has dug deep trenches around its perimeter to keep wild animals out. Then there are some, where other measures are helping parks remain viable over the long term.