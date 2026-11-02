Sal borer infestation worsens in Madhya Pradesh, more than 45,000 trees felled

A fresh outbreak of sal borer insects has been reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori forest division, even as authorities continue felling thousands of trees affected by last year’s infestation.

Large quantities of sawdust have been found beneath sal trees in the Karanjia and Bajag forest ranges, indicating renewed insect activity. Forest officials and scientists have linked the outbreak to a recurring infestation believed to occur roughly every 30 years.

In 2025, the forest department identified approximately 150,000 sal trees affected by the pest. Permission to fell the trees was granted in September, and more than 45,000 have since been cut down.

Most of the felled trees remain at various locations in the Karanjia range.

Bharti Thackeray, divisional forest officer, production division, told Down To Earth that felling was expected to be completed by December, although work in heavily affected areas could continue until January or February.

A temporary timber depot has been established at Sagartola, approximately 60 kilometre (km) away, to store the felled trees.