840 million women worldwide have endured intimate partner or sexual violence, finds WHO report

Nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced intimate partner or sexual violence, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations partners. The study found that an estimated 840 million women globally have faced one or both forms of violence in their lifetimes, a figure that has barely changed in more than two decades.

The report, Violence against women prevalence estimates, 2023, analysed data from 168 countries between 2000 and 2023, shows that 316 million women — 11 per cent of those aged 15 or older — experienced physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner in the past year alone.

WHO warned that progress has been “painfully slow”, with the prevalence of intimate partner violence falling by just 0.2 per cent annually.

Launching the findings, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Violence against women is one of humanity’s oldest and most pervasive injustices, yet still one of the least acted upon. No society can call itself fair, safe or healthy while half its population lives in fear.”

Funding collapse despite rising need

Released ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, 2025, the report examines data from 168 countries between 2000 and 2023. It warns that progress in reducing intimate partner violence has been “painfully slow”, falling by just 0.2 per cent annually over two decades, while global crises such as conflict , climate-related disasters and rapid technological change worsen risks for millions.

Worryingly, investment in prevention is shrinking at the same time. In 2022, only 0.2 per cent of global development aid went to programmes addressing violence against women, with funding dropping even further in 2025.

Women and girls subjected to violence face wide-ranging health consequences, including unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and depression. Violence begins early: in the past year alone, 12.5 million girls aged 15-19 experienced physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner, the report stated. Older women also experience significant levels of abuse, though the report noted that data for women above 49 remain sparse.