Band-aiding Gaza: Israel’s war may have ceased, but Palestine’s battles remain

At 12:00 local time on Friday, October 10, 2025, a deal brokered by US President Donald Trump led Israel and Palestine to agree for a ceasefire, ending the two-year war. The first phase of 'Trump's plan' will see exchange of hostages (20 Israelis in exchange for around 250 Palestinian prisoners, and 1,700 detainees from Gaza). Yet within hours of the announcement, the world's attention turned towards Oslo. At 11 am CEST, the world waited to see if Trump (with the possibility of former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair in tow) would be able to inveigle the Nobel Peace Prize for himself. Good sense prevailed. In the past the prize has gone to a few rogues, many of them, warmongers. This time though the world was spared such an insult.

What led to the manic war was the misguided attack by Hamas militants on unarmed Israeli civilians, which shocked the world and shattered a fragile regional calm. The attack was made on the fiftieth anniversary of the fourth Arab-Israeli war, on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

Historians have conveniently described the Israel-Arab conflicts as extensions of the continued tensions among the Abrahamic religions. Post-colonial and Cold War historians see them as the outcome of unresolved political issues that escalate into conflict each time. But there are deeper entanglements that need to be explored.

Seen from the perspective of nature, the region’s history is not only about territorial claims or religious tensions. The region’s wars are also about water and land. Like water, the region’s semi-arid and arid landscapes like grasslands, rocky hills, and deserts hold tremendous meaning and value for those who have lived here.

Until the colonial partition in the 1940s, the region and its desert were home mostly to nomads and pastoralists, primarily Arab, among others. During the colonial period, these communities were forced to abandon their traditional lifestyles and adopt a sedentary one.