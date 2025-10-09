Nearly 55,000 children in Gaza acutely malnourished, Lancet study warns

A new study published in The Lancet on October 8, 2025 has found that nearly 55,000 children under the age of six in Gaza are acutely malnourished. The findings provide the clearest evidence yet that Israeli restrictions on food, water and medicine have driven the rise in malnutrition.

The UN confirmed a man-made famine in Gaza on August 22, 2025. On September 16, 2025, UN Commission of Inquiry released a report stating it found “reasonable grounds” that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. The report cites mass killings, famine, destruction of healthcare and systemic targeting of civilians.

The latest study led by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health provides the most detailed month-by-month assessment to date of how child malnutrition in Gaza has worsened over the past two years of war.

Between January 2024 and August 2025, UNRWA health staff screened almost 220,000 children aged six months to five years for signs of wasting — a form of acute malnutrition measured by the mid-upper arm circumference.

The screenings, conducted at 16 UN health centres and 78 medical points across Gaza’s five governorates, revealed that rates of acute malnutrition rose and fell in direct correlation with the flow of humanitarian aid.