Pilgrim numbers at Uttarakhand's Himalayan shrines rose 29% to 6.56 million in 2026.
Health-related deaths increased 81%, from 159 in 2025 to 288 this year.
Vehicle traffic surged by more than 30%, adding pressure on fragile mountain roads.
SDC Foundation calls for better medical facilities, emergency preparedness and crowd management.
NGT awaits government action on a scientific study of pilgrimage routes' carrying capacity.
The number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand's Himalayan shrines rose by 29 per cent in 2026, while health-related deaths increased by 81 per cent, raising concerns about the safety and sustainability of the Char Dham Yatra.
According to an analysis by the Dehradun-based SDC Foundation, 6,565,197 pilgrims visited Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib this year, compared with 5,107,346 in 2025 — an increase of nearly 1.46 million.
The analysis, prepared by Anoop Nautiyal and Praveen Upreti, attributed the rise to a longer pilgrimage season, fewer weather-related disruptions and extended opening periods at the shrines.
However, the increase in pilgrim numbers was accompanied by a sharp rise in deaths and vehicle traffic, renewing questions about how many visitors the ecologically fragile Himalayan region can safely accommodate.
The SDC Foundation found that 297 pilgrims died during the 2026 pilgrimage season, compared with 182 in 2025.
Of these, 288 deaths were attributed to health-related causes, up from 159 the previous year — an increase of approximately 81 per cent.
Kedarnath recorded the highest number of health-related deaths at 142, followed by Badrinath (87), Yamunotri (38) and Gangotri (21).
In 2025, the corresponding figures were 75 at Kedarnath, 45 at Badrinath, 23 at Yamunotri and 16 at Gangotri.
Nautiyal called for stronger medical facilities, health screening and emergency response systems along the pilgrimage routes.
Vehicle traffic also rose by more than 30 per cent, from 514,016 vehicles in 2025 to 668,877 by November 14, 2026, increasing pressure on mountain roads and raising concerns about congestion and environmental damage.
The foundation said the success of the Char Dham Yatra should not be measured solely by record pilgrim numbers.
Instead, it called for assessments of each shrine's carrying capacity — the maximum number of visitors an area can safely accommodate without overwhelming infrastructure or damaging the environment.
Such assessments should consider road conditions, medical facilities, emergency preparedness, waste management, water availability and the vulnerability of the Himalayan ecosystem, the organisation said.
Nautiyal urged the Uttarakhand government to prioritise safe and sustainable pilgrimage management through data-driven planning, better coordination between departments and crowd-control measures tailored to individual pilgrimage sites.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is examining the carrying capacity of the pilgrimage routes following a petition filed in 2023.
The tribunal directed the Uttarakhand government to conduct a scientific assessment of the routes to Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Gangotri and Yamunotri.
The Wildlife Institute of India subsequently carried out the study.
On September 23, 2026, the NGT took the report on record in a sealed envelope and sought details of the state government's cabinet decision and proposed action.
The government has told the tribunal that the report will be made public after cabinet approval. Its findings and recommendations have therefore not yet been disclosed.
The next hearing is scheduled for December 17, 2026.