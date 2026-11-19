The number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand's Himalayan shrines rose by 29 per cent in 2026, while health-related deaths increased by 81 per cent, raising concerns about the safety and sustainability of the Char Dham Yatra.

According to an analysis by the Dehradun-based SDC Foundation, 6,565,197 pilgrims visited Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib this year, compared with 5,107,346 in 2025 — an increase of nearly 1.46 million.

The analysis, prepared by Anoop Nautiyal and Praveen Upreti, attributed the rise to a longer pilgrimage season, fewer weather-related disruptions and extended opening periods at the shrines.

However, the increase in pilgrim numbers was accompanied by a sharp rise in deaths and vehicle traffic, renewing questions about how many visitors the ecologically fragile Himalayan region can safely accommodate.