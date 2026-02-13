And in this vicious cycle, when you have neither room nor heater nor money to buy fuel, you burn whatever you can get. In Delhi, rags, cardboard, scrap of wood and mixed garbage are typically used as fuel in such fires. Such mini fires which most people employ yearly do not just provide a little warmth. They also litter the night air with smokes whereby the burners expose the surrounding smokes with toxic fumes. The science is on its side: the ARAI-TERI source-apportionment study of Delhi-NCR allocates approximately 3 per cent of the annual PM 2.5 to refuse burning and landfill fires - an insignificant portion of the mass of city in general, but a chemically concentrated footprint of dioxins and metals in which the residents of the nearby area inhale overwhelmingly. The loop is finished by fuel poverty. Research-led national modelling and policy syntheses by the Clean Air Collective have converged on a sobering fact, namely that residential solid fuels are the largest source of population weighted ambient PM 2.5 in India - typically, about a third, but higher in isolated locations. The point is, the poorest not only breathe, but contribute a significant share of the smog load in the city - not by choice, but by default, having no other clean and affordable options.

A policy failure, not just a weather event

Each winter, the truth of Delhi is very simple: survival is a policy option - of the fact that cold is merely what kills when systems that should have kept people warm turn weak, discriminatory, and non-beneficial to the poor and those in multidimensional poverty of the homeless. They are left wholly at the mercy of the government for safe and efficient shelters to keep them warm. Shelters save lives only when people have an opportunity to enter the shelter. But thousands are pushed out with the requests of identity cards and telephone numbers that the majority of the homeless do not have. As Article‑14 has reported, officials have routinely used these ID demands to keep the most vulnerable out of shelters, despite legal obligations to take them in. This violates their fundamental right to shelter under Article 21 of the Constitution, as affirmed by the Supreme Court in landmark cases like Chameli Singh v. State of U.P. (1996) where shelter was deemed essential for dignified life and Shantistar Builders v. Narayan Khimalal Totame (1990), recognising it as part of the right to reasonable accommodation. Despite these progressive judgments strengthening fundamental rights, implementation lags even in the capital, where homeless suffer during extreme weather and their search for survival pushes them back into the poverty-pollution cycle.

India has a place to shelter only a limited number of the homeless, and in Delhi alone, a vaguely low number of homeless actually receive the benefit of a shelter. This is not infrastructure failure in itself; it is structural design failure. The individual who has not got an Aadhaar, papers or even a functioning phone cannot be just left out to freeze just because bureaucracy wants to see the evidence. Delhi requires instant, nanotechnical identification - temporary IDs on-the-spot, community check, biometric allowances, thus everybody is not asked to leave the gate.

Meanwhile, the shelters should be used not just as one-night resorts. They need to transit into the modes of stabilisation by the available programs: Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) shelters with social workers, Jan Dhan accounts, Ayushman Bharat enrolment, ration portability, loans to street-vendors, and skills programmes. The road out of homelessness is long, but even the fundamentals count: shelters that stay open 24/7, outreach workers who reach the homeless before hypothermia strikes, and kitchens treated as necessities, which reflects in the decision making and not only as an act of charity and glory.

To the people on the streets, clean fuel is not an LPG cylinder that they are unable to keep and use or cannot afford but rather the assurance of a hot meal that will make them warm up without having to burn trash. The plastic or rag or cardboard used in these so-called survival fires, suffocate air that is already the most difficult to breathe in and confine the homeless into a poverty trap. Cities also need to eliminate the fuel to such fires by making sure that the waste is off before going to bed. The example of Kerala demonstrates the potential: 95 per cent door-to-door waste collection, neighbourhood composting and biogas projects, and Haritha Karma Sena units led by women that keeps the streets clear and flammable waste not on the ground. This model of decentralised waste recovery is already promoted by national policy and waste recovery based on biogas and EPR can easily fund winter shelters, community kitchens, and rescue operations. The more the waste goes through the city, the more they make, the less they burn and they can breathe better. And when shelters open their doors and do not use IDs as gatekeeping weapons people are not moving towards slow and steady recovery with dignity but to emergency survival. That is how Delhi will be a winter‑ready city or should aspire to be.

Delhi is aware of how to welcome the world. The issue is whether it is able to self-care. Being an events city and humane city is not technically an issue; it is an ethical decision that should be made prior to the next cold front.