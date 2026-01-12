India Post: A lifeline that’s becoming costly

Speed Post rates jump 34%

On September 25, the government officially merged the Registered Post service with Speed Post and, on the same day, implemented a significant hike in Speed Post rates.

According to a reply received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the previous tariff for sending a 50-gramme parcel up to 200 km was Rs 35. With the new rates, the same parcel now costs Rs 47, representing a 34 per cent increase.



An RTI application was filed seeking a copy of the file related to India Post’s decision to discontinue the Registered Book Post service, including the proposal, file notings and minutes of meetings. However, the Department of Posts refused to provide the information, citing Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act, which exempts disclosure of information related to commercial confidence, trade secrets or intellectual property.

Book Post out, Gyan Post in: Access remains limited

India Post’s decision to discontinue its long-standing Book Post service from December 18, 2024 has led to a sharp increase in the cost of sending books across the country, triggering concern among publishers, readers and independent authors.

The Book Post service allowed individuals to send up to 5kg of books for just Rs 80, making it one of the most affordable postal options for printed material. Introduced to promote reading habits and strengthen India’s literary culture, the service played a key role in making books accessible, especially in remote and rural areas.

Following its withdrawal, books are now required to be sent through the Registered Parcel service. This change is expected to increase postal charges by at least three times, placing an additional financial burden on small publishers, independent writers and booksellers.

As per media reports, several organisations have written to the Union Ministry of Communications urging the government to reconsider the decision and restore the Book Post or an equivalent affordable service. This author filed an RTI application seeking copies of representations submitted by publishers and citizens regarding the discontinuation of the Registered Book Post service, along with details of action taken by the Ministry. The Department of Posts, however, did not provide the information sought.