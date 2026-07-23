Ken-Betwa project protest leader to end fast after administration orders fresh verification

Amit Bhatnagar, a leader of people affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, is expected to end his fast unto death after the administration ordered fresh verification in project-affected villages, the Jai Kisan Organisation said.

A group of people affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other irrigation projects reached Bijawar in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on July 23, 2026 to meet Bhatnagar and persuade him to end his fast.

July 22, 2026 marked the 18th day of his protest. Bhatnagar is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) after being forcibly removed from a protest site on July 19, according to the organisation. He had continued his fast while in hospital.

In support of Bhatnagar, villagers in parts of Panna and Chhatarpur districts have launched a ‘chulha bandh’ protest, under which families stop cooking at home as a mark of solidarity.

In Palkoha village, about 50 to 60 households have stopped using their traditional mud stoves. Roshni Ahirwar, a resident of the village, told Down To Earth that the protest had been continuing gradually for the past three days.

The Jai Kisan Organisation said Bhatnagar’s health had become serious, but he had insisted that the protest would continue until affected families received justice and alleged irregularities in the projects were addressed.