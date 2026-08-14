Nearly 90% of railway stations lack prescribed amenities, supplied drinking water found contaminated: CAG

Water quality concerns

The CAG also flagged concerns over the quality of drinking water supplied at railway stations. It said inspections of water supply systems were not carried out as frequently as prescribed. There were also shortfalls in testing drinking water for residual chlorine, bacteriological contamination and chemical parameters, the audit found.

“Sanitation infrastructure also remained deficient marked by non-functional toilets, inadequate facilities in pay-and-use, and the continued existence of unauthorised entry points affecting cleanliness and safety,” the audit said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier directed Indian Railways to create station-wise webpages listing information on amenities, sanitation practices and action plans. But the CAG found that the direction had not been complied with. “As of March 2024, no Zone had operationalised such webpages,” the audit said.

On the quality of water supplied at railway stations, the CAG audit flags public health safety threats. “Low/high level of chlorine in drinking water, presence of total coliform bacteria, including E coli bacteria, as well as deficiencies in parameters tested indicated unsatisfactory quality of drinking water at stations,” the report said.

The audit cited test results from water samples taken by railway health inspectors. It found that drinking water had chlorine levels outside the prescribed range of 0.2 parts per million to 0.5 parts per million at 135 stations across all 16 zones during 2022-23, and at 139 stations across 15 zones during 2023-24.

Residual chlorine levels were outside the prescribed range in more than 50 per cent of tests conducted at 63 stations across 11 zones. The CAG also cited test results of drinking water samples collected from taps on platforms. “Residual chlorine level was not within the range of 0.2 ppm to 0.5 ppm in over 50 per cent of total tests conducted,” it said,

These showed the presence of total coliform bacteria, including E coli, at 49 stations across eight zones during 2022-23 and at 56 stations across nine zones during 2023-24.