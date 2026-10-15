Surat migrant workers demand eight-hour shifts and weekly holidays in ‘Gaon Chalo’ protest

Migrant embroidery workers in Surat, one of India's largest textile manufacturing centres, are demanding eight-hour shifts and weekly holidays as part of a protest campaign called ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ (Go to the Village Campaign).

Workers have threatened to leave their jobs and return to their home states unless factory owners agree to their demands.

The movement, which began in August, has led to strikes, negotiations with factory owners and allegations of dismissals. Workers also announced plans to protest outside the Surat district collector's office on October 15, 2026.

Surat, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, is a major centre for textile manufacturing and diamond cutting. Its industries depend heavily on migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and other states.

Labour organisations estimate that between 2.5 million and three million migrant workers live and work in Surat district.

Embroidery workers, many of whom operate specialised machinery, say they earn between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 a month but often work long hours without weekly holidays.