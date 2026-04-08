‘Tribal Ecological Communitarianism’ offers an alternative pathway to development

Palla Trinadha Rao

The dominant economic theories prevalent in the contemporary world analyse development through market exchange, private ownership, and capital accumulation. While this perspective has played a significant role in understanding the internal structure of capitalism, it remains limited in fully explaining the socio-economic realities of tribal societies.

In tribal societies, livelihoods, governance, and ecological systems are deeply interlinked. Therefore, understanding these societies through market-centric economic models poses significant challenges. In this context, this article proposes the concept of “Tribal Ecological Communitarianism,” drawing from the lived experiences of tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats. This is not merely an extension of Marxist political economy but also an attempt to reinterpret it.

Tribal communities living in forested and hilly regions of India have historically developed socio-economic systems closely connected with the environment. Land, forests, water resources, and biodiversity are not merely means of production; they form the foundation of tribal culture, identity, and social organisation. Their way of life is based on values such as mutual cooperation, collective responsibility, and ecological balance. These stand in contrast to dominant economic models driven by capital accumulation, market expansion, and profit maximisation.

Mainstream economic theories such as Marxism analyse production systems based on private ownership, class relations, and the appropriation of surplus value. While Marx’s analysis played a revolutionary role in understanding exploitative relations within capitalism, its explanatory capacity is limited in the context of tribal societies. In such societies, production is oriented not toward profit but toward sustaining community life.

For example, in Savara tribal villages of Seethampeta mandal in Andhra Pradesh, activities such as house construction are carried out through collective labour. The owner provides food, while the community contributes labour. This is not a wage relation; rather, it reflects mutual cooperation, social responsibility, and a moral economy.

Marx’s concept of the “mode of production” remains a key analytical tool for understanding social structures. In capitalism, production is based on private ownership, wage labour, and appropriation of surplus value, leading to class divisions and inequalities.

However, the analysis of Marx and Engels was grounded in European historical experience. By treating communal systems found in tribal societies as transitional stages, their framework did not fully capture their stability and contemporary relevance. Tribal societies are not remnants of the past; they represent living alternative socio-economic systems.

The tribal mode of production differs fundamentally from the capitalist model. It is based on ecological knowledge, subsistence agriculture, forest-based livelihoods, and local knowledge systems. Economic activities are embedded within social relations. Agriculture, forest gathering, and seasonal migration form part of this way of life, regulated through community institutions that ensure equality and sustainability.

Karl Polanyi’s concept of the “embedded economy” provides a useful framework for understanding these systems. He argued that in pre-market societies, economic activities are embedded in social relations rather than governed by autonomous market forces. Tribal economies exemplify this, where production, distribution, and exchange are intertwined with social norms and ecological realities. The goal of economic activity is thus not profit maximisation but the sustenance of community life.

Recent scholarship in anthropology, political ecology, and development studies has recognised the importance of indigenous systems of resource governance. This perspective challenges both capitalist and state-centric notions of property. Elinor Ostrom’s work demonstrates that communities can sustainably manage shared resources through collective institutions. Tribal governance systems regulate access to land, water, and forests, ensuring equitable distribution and intergenerational sustainability.

The concept of land and property ownership is fundamentally different in tribal societies. While Marxism emphasises ownership of the means of production, tribal communities do not treat land as private property. They see themselves as belonging to the land rather than owning it. Forests and water resources are regarded as collectively owned. This aligns with modern theories of the commons.

In Marxist political economy, surplus value is a central concept. However, in tribal societies, even when surplus is generated, it does not lead to capital accumulation. Instead, it is distributed through festivals, rituals, and systems of mutual support. Wealth is understood not in monetary terms but through social relations, dignity, and collective well-being. This reflects a moral economy.

This pattern aligns with anthropologist Marshall Sahlins’ idea of “original affluent societies,” where needs are met without the pressure for accumulation. Similarly, scholars such as James C Scott and Arturo Escobar have emphasised the resilience of subsistence economies and the importance of indigenous ecological knowledge systems. Their work suggests that sustainable development may emerge from community-based resource management rather than centralised industrial systems.

Reinterpreting Marxism through the tribal mode of production requires not just extending it but rethinking its foundational categories. Ownership of the means of production becomes a question of social relations. The binary between ownership and non-ownership does not apply here; instead, concepts such as access, use, and stewardship become central.

Tribal societies also demonstrate that surplus does not necessarily lead to exploitation. Even when surplus exists, it does not produce class divisions; its social distribution determines its nature.

In Marxism, labour becomes a commodity. In tribal societies, however, labour remains embedded in social relations. Cooperative labour, mutual aid, and collective participation show that labour can exist outside market relations.

The environment plays a central role in tribal life. Seasonal cycles, biodiversity, and traditional knowledge shape economic activities. Therefore, climate change is not merely an environmental issue for tribal communities; it is also a question of livelihood and justice.

However, modern development models are placing increasing pressure on tribal societies. Mining, industries, and large projects are transforming tribal resources into market commodities. Projects such as Polavaram have significantly impacted tribal ways of life. These conflicts cannot be understood solely through class relations; they reflect complex interactions between the state, the market, and local power structures.

Based on this analysis, the concept of “Tribal Ecological Communitarianism,” emerges as a theoretical framework. It represents a socio-economic system combining collective ownership, cooperative labour, equitable distribution, and ecological embeddedness. It offers an alternative pathway to development.

Although the Fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution recognizes the distinctiveness of tribal societies, implementation remains weak. Laws such as Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Area (PESA), the Forest Rights Act, and tribal protective land rights provisions are not fully enforced. A legal system based on written evidence often conflicts with the oral traditions of tribal communities, making access to justice difficult.

Finally, tribal societies offer an important lesson: effective economic systems can exist without capital accumulation. Life can be sustained through cooperation, equality, and ecological balance. Tribal societies are not relics of the past; they are guides toward a more just and sustainable future.