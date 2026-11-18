The scale of the threat is alarming, not just in humans but also in domestic and even wild animals. Looking at humans alone tells us how massive the scale of the problem is.

More than one million people die annually as a direct consequence of drug-resistant infections, while AMR contributes to over four million deaths. These figures are likely to be underestimates. Around 80 per cent of countries lack mechanisms to monitor drug resistance and the pathogens responsible for it.

How, then, can the world credibly measure the scale of a crisis? Projections of future mortality are equally vulnerable to the limitations of inadequate surveillance.

The WHO's preferred response has been to encourage governments to develop NAPs. It has succeeded in persuading 178 countries to produce them. This looks impressive in reports, but only 11 per cent of these countries have allocated budgets for their implementation.

Without money, such plans and strategies are a mere exercise in paperwork. Much like the WHO itself.

The organisation's structural weakness is that it relies heavily on consensus, voluntary commitments and moral persuasion. It has little power to hold any government or corporation accountable. Holding the private sector accountable is critical so that it can ensure production of existing antibiotics and sustain research for next generation antibiotics.

On the regulatory front, the WHO has failed to regulate the medicine sector entirely. It has little understanding on antibiotic production or consumption. It does little to curb inappropriate prescribing.

It has not even been able to persuade FAO, WOAH or countries to restrict the use of medically important antibiotics in agriculture. It has no tracking and tracing systems for the sale of spurious, counterfeit and ineffective antibiotics.

The sale of such worthless antibiotics, which fail to save lives while creating resistant pathogens, is critical to this fight.

The WHO's recommendations are sensible but often too generic. Its capacity to make Parties adhere to their commitments is another matter. The result is a peculiar. WHO is happy simply when governments endorse its ambitious objectives even if they do nothing at home.