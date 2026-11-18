The WHO has become better at producing reports, convening meetings and securing national action plans than at translating commitments into action against AMR.
Despite 178 countries having prepared NAPs, only 11% have allocated budgets for their implementation.
Weak regulation, agricultural lobbying, inadequate surveillance and declining pharmaceutical investment are undermining efforts to contain drug resistance and develop new antibiotics.
AMR demands urgent, coordinated action across human health, agriculture and the environment.The WHO must move beyond diplomatic consensus to ensure accountability, funding and delivery.
The world is losing its battle against antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The World Health Organization (WHO), the face in the fight against AMR, has become adept at charting the battle. Yet it knows little about the battlefield, the size of the challenge, or who its allies are.
So far, the WHO has produced reports showing us the enormity of the problem. It has also convened meetings, secured political declarations and asked governments to produce national action plans (NAPs). Yet the gap between commitments and action on the ground is difficult to ignore.
Most leading public health non-profits have criticised the WHO for merely presiding over the institutional management of the crisis.
The global responsibility for AMR control and driving the agenda under "One Health" rests with four organisations: WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). Although each agency's task is cut out, none has taken the lead.
Nor is there a dedicated secretariat at UN headquarters to monitor coordination, assess progress or hold agencies and governments to their promised targets.
Like climate change, AMR is a challenge that countries and communities cannot address in isolation. Unlike climate change, there can be no effective mitigation or adaptation against AMR.
The scale of the threat is alarming, not just in humans but also in domestic and even wild animals. Looking at humans alone tells us how massive the scale of the problem is.
More than one million people die annually as a direct consequence of drug-resistant infections, while AMR contributes to over four million deaths. These figures are likely to be underestimates. Around 80 per cent of countries lack mechanisms to monitor drug resistance and the pathogens responsible for it.
How, then, can the world credibly measure the scale of a crisis? Projections of future mortality are equally vulnerable to the limitations of inadequate surveillance.
The WHO's preferred response has been to encourage governments to develop NAPs. It has succeeded in persuading 178 countries to produce them. This looks impressive in reports, but only 11 per cent of these countries have allocated budgets for their implementation.
Without money, such plans and strategies are a mere exercise in paperwork. Much like the WHO itself.
The organisation's structural weakness is that it relies heavily on consensus, voluntary commitments and moral persuasion. It has little power to hold any government or corporation accountable. Holding the private sector accountable is critical so that it can ensure production of existing antibiotics and sustain research for next generation antibiotics.
On the regulatory front, the WHO has failed to regulate the medicine sector entirely. It has little understanding on antibiotic production or consumption. It does little to curb inappropriate prescribing.
It has not even been able to persuade FAO, WOAH or countries to restrict the use of medically important antibiotics in agriculture. It has no tracking and tracing systems for the sale of spurious, counterfeit and ineffective antibiotics.
The sale of such worthless antibiotics, which fail to save lives while creating resistant pathogens, is critical to this fight.
The WHO's recommendations are sensible but often too generic. Its capacity to make Parties adhere to their commitments is another matter. The result is a peculiar. WHO is happy simply when governments endorse its ambitious objectives even if they do nothing at home.
On the regulatory front, the WHO has failed to regulate the medicine sector entirely. It has little understanding on antibiotic production or consumption. It does little to curb inappropriate prescribing.
Nowhere is this weakness more apparent than in animal husbandry. Intensive livestock production is a major challenge.
Political resistance for AMR regulation is intense. During negotiations for the 2024 UN political declaration on AMR, an explicit target to reduce antimicrobial use in the agri-food system by 30 per cent by 2030 was diluted under pressure from agricultural interests. The resulting commitments were considerably less demanding.
In Britain, lobbying by farming interests helped create loopholes in legislation intended to restrict routine preventative antibiotic use. In the US, livestock industry opposition has obstructed farm-level transparency, leaving regulators without reliable information about antibiotic consumption.
In parts of the Global South, antibiotics continue to be sold directly to farmers, often without veterinary oversight. The WHO has been unable to turn its warnings into a sufficiently powerful foghorn protecting public health while countering commercial interests.
During negotiations for the 2024 UN political declaration on AMR, an explicit target to reduce antimicrobial use in the agri-food system by 30 per cent by 2030 was diluted under pressure from agricultural interests.
Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical pipeline is running dry. The antimicrobial pipelines of large research-based pharmaceutical companies have declined by 35 per cent since 2021.
Only a handful of major companies remain significantly engaged in innovative antibiotic research. The economics are perverse. Companies are expected to invest billions in developing new antibiotics without new financial incentives, or assured returns. The commercial logic of antibiotic development remains deeply unattractive.
The WHO has warned about this problem for years, but warnings have not repaired the broken market. Some promising late-stage projects offer some hope, but these experts believe are hardly an adequate response to a rapidly evolving global threat.
Nor can the crisis be solved simply by producing new antibiotics. Prevention must become central to the response. Vaccines, rapid diagnostics, sanitation, infection prevention and better surveillance can reduce infections and the demand for antibiotics.
Yet these interventions require strong partnerships, commitment and infrastructure that poorer countries lack. Children and mothers in low-income countries, for example, often cannot access appropriate formulations of existing antibiotics.
Seventeen sub-Saharan African countries have significant gaps in the registration of child-friendly formulations among the companies assessed by the 2026 AMR Benchmark.
The WHO cannot manufacture antibiotics, nor can it compel pharmaceutical companies to invest in them. Public sector production of antibiotics and vaccines too has shrunk.
Within the One Health framework, WHO's partners have done little to reform agriculture. But that is precisely why WHO's role as a convenor, advocate and standard-setter matters. Instead it has done little more than broker lowest-common-denominator agreements. It merely asks parties to do the bare minimum.
The WHO has not been able to find champions within industry or countries. Because it remains divided following COVID-19, faces a lack of funding and is undergoing a leadership transition, it has inspired little confidence in the Global South, which needs its attention most.
Seventeen sub-Saharan African countries have significant gaps in the registration of child-friendly formulations among the companies assessed by the 2026 AMR Benchmark.
The central failure is not a shortage of declarations. It is the absence of mechanisms to turn them into action. The microbial world exchanges information, reproduces and mutates faster than countries can make decisions or take action.
Resistant pathogens do not respect city or national boundaries. The WHO's response remains trapped in its bureaucracy and its unending process of appeasement. Its role as a bystander in the face of a biological threat is dangerous. It must realise that institutional incrementalism is no longer enough.
If COVID-19 was anything to go by, the WHO's record is a dismal one. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO failed squarely on all fronts – prevention, communication, coordination, effective treatment and vaccine development.
Most critically, it failed to constitute a fact-finding mission. Such a mission, a standard UN practice, would have found out what happened, where the WHO and countries went wrong, and what needs to be done to prevent future pandemics. Instead, it forged a Pandemic Treaty, which is a statement of good intent on how countries will partner to prevent future pandemics.
The Agreement acknowledges AMR but again falls short of meaningful action. It recognises resistant pathogens as a threat. It asks parties for surveillance and responsible antibiotic use, yet offers no concrete commitments.
The Agreement falls short when it comes to specifying the need to resuscitate the research and development (R&D) pipeline and incentivise innovation. Yet again, the WHO's health diplomacy has substituted declarations for delivery.
The Agreement is ossified and stymied by a two-year extension to 2027 to finalise the crucial pathogen-sharing system. This delay leaves the world dangerously vulnerable to outbreaks, both old and new.
Deep-seated geopolitical divisions over novel drug development, vaccine equity and intellectual property prevent the Agreement from even opening for the required sixty national ratifications.
Like climate change, AMR is a challenge that countries and communities cannot address in isolation. Unlike climate change, there can be no effective mitigation or adaptation against AMR.