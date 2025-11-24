WAAW 2025: Bringing narcotics-level controls to antibiotics should drive India’s next fight against resistance

It was anticipated and remains true that a virus acts quickly and visibly, and can be managed, whereas antimicrobial resistance in protozoa, bacteria, and fungi persists subtly, progresses slowly and poses the greatest challenge to address.

While multipronged actions have been ongoing, including standards, regulations, policy support and technical interventions, the big impact expected is elusive.

So what can be done to change public behaviour to achieve desired results? Holistic approaches are complex to design, implement and monitor. Hence its proposed to take a different pathway this time.

The approach so far included limiting prescriptions unless sensitivity tests demand, standardised treatment regimens, over-the-counter (OTC) sales ban, personal hygiene, lowering cost of molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and its funding. Newer approaches include next-generation antibiotics, bacteriophage therapy and CRISPR/Cas-based antibacterial strategies will all the approaches simulated using artificial intelligence.