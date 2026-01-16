Bangalore lab develops AI tool to map elusive protein interactions, opening doors for disease research

In a breakthrough that could sharpen how scientists understand disease at the molecular level, researchers at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, have developed an artificial intelligence tool that predicts how some of the cell’s vital proteins interact.

The deep-learning, open-source model, called Disobind, focuses on intrinsically disordered proteins (IDP) or regions (IDR). These are flexible, shapeshifting protein segments that do not adopt a single fixed structure. These proteins play critical roles in health and disease, from cell signalling and gene regulation to cancer progression and neurodegeneration.



Traditional structural biology and computational tools have struggled to capture how such proteins bind to others, largely because IDRs change shape depending on context. Disobind addresses this gap by analysing protein sequences using protein language models — AI systems trained on millions of known protein sequences — to predict which parts of a disordered protein will bind to a specific partner.