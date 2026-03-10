Companies starting to take ownership for mitigating AMR but drug resistance outpacing efforts: Report

“Findings highlight numerous strong examples – spanning strategies, products, and geographies that demonstrate real-world actions companies are taking to curb drug resistance. However, more comprehensive action is needed across the board,” the statement highlighted.

Thin pipeline, high stakes

The current lack of antimicrobial research and development (R&D) is one of the biggest challenges in the battle against AMR.

“The inclusion of eight SMEs in the 2026 iteration reflects these players’ immense importance in holding the line while large research-based companies (LRBs) continue to forego infectious disease R&D. This makes the efforts of companies still engaged in this space that much more vital,” the statement noted.

The analysis found a 35 per cent decline in the antimicrobial pipelines of LRBs. But it also identified seven late-stage projects that exhibit genuine innovation with potential to overcome resistance. “These products originate from both LRBs GSK, Otsuka, Shionogi and SMEs BioVersys, F2G, Innoviva, Venatorx — and have the potential to tip the scales for millions.”

The report cited the example of GSK’s gepotidacin.

Annually, approximately 150 million people develop a urinary tract infection (UTI), and 50-60 per cent of women globally will experience a UTI in their lifetime.

“GSK’s gepotidacin targets uncomplicated UTIs and marks the first new oral antibiotic class for uncomplicated UTIs in nearly 30 years. During the Benchmark’s analysis period, gepotidacin was approved for uncomplicated UTIs as well as uncomplicated gonorrhoea, alongside Innoviva’s zoliflodacin, marking the first introduction of new oral treatment options for gonorrhoea in decades. Gonorrhoea affects around 82 million people every year and it is resistant to nearly every antibiotic class,” according to the statement.

It added that while these advances show it is possible to turn the tide against superbugs, the pipeline must start catching up with growing resistance. Given the high cost of bringing new products to market, addressing the rate of innovation requires a more holistic approach.

“Governments and policymakers play a crucial role in shaping sustainable markets to support continued industry innovation and investment – without which global efforts to curb resistance cannot succeed.”

Better access to existing drugs vital

According to the Foundation, for children who are more vulnerable to infections, the thin pipeline is compounded by the fact that child-friendly formulations of any new drugs can take years to be approved.

At the same time, the availability of existing antibiotics in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) is often woefully inadequate, especially when it comes to products for children. As a result, patients too often receive suboptimal treatments that are not up to the job, allowing resistance to develop.

“Among companies with paediatric formulations on the market, five — Aurobindo, GSK, Hikma, Sandoz and Teva — stand out by registering their paediatric formulations, on average, in around 50-70% of the LMICs where they register their other off-patent antimicrobials. Despite this, gaps in access are prominent in 17 sub-Saharan African countries, where no child-friendly versions of any of these products have been registered by any of the companies assessed by the Benchmark,” noted the statement.

Road ahead

According to the analysis, there is cause for hope since companies are taking more ownership, for example, in mitigating the risk of AMR from manufacturing across their supply chains.