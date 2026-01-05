Contaminated drinking water: Indore deaths spark outrage, but Bhopal’s waterborne disease numbers raise deeper concern

While contaminated drinking water has become a major public issue in Indore following 15 reported deaths, official data show that waterborne diseases have affected large populations in both Indore and Bhopal for years.

Over a six-year period, more than 545,000 people in the two largest cities of Madhya Pradesh were reported to have suffered from waterborne illnesses. The scale of the problem appears significantly greater in Bhopal, the state capital, where more than 400,000 cases of severe diarrhoea were recorded during that time.

The figures come from a report on urban water management published by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in 2019, which analysed data from 2013 to 2018. According to the report, Bhopal Municipal Corporation recorded 439,104 cases of severe diarrhoea during this period. By comparison, Indore reported 40,447 cases.

Other waterborne diseases also showed a similar pattern. Bhopal reported 39,481 cases of typhoid between 2013 and 2018, while Indore recorded 1,462 cases. Viral hepatitis cases were also substantially higher in Bhopal, at 23,875, compared with 625 cases in Indore.