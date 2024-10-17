Global parliamentarians rally behind WHO pandemic agreement in Berlin

Parliamentarians from around the world convened in Berlin this week to sign a groundbreaking global statement in support of the . The signing took place during the UNITE Global Summit, held in collaboration with the World Health Summit and marks a significant step toward strengthening pandemic preparedness, response and equitable access to healthcare globally.
The UNITE Global Summit brings together global lawmakers, civil society leaders and health experts to address pressing global health challenges. This year’s gathering spotlighted the critical role of parliamentarians in advancing global health security, with the signing of the Global Parliamentary Statement in Support of the WHO Pandemic Agreement as a key highlight.
Ricardo Baptista Leite, President of UNITE, emphasised the importance of political leadership in safeguarding public health. “Parliamentarians are the voice of the people and have a crucial responsibility in safeguarding public health,” Leite said in a press note. “By signing this statement, we are not only showing our support for the agreement but also pledging to ensure that its principles of equity, solidarity, and global cooperation are fully realised in every nation.”
The WHO Pandemic Agreement, currently under negotiation by member states, is designed to address the gaps exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other outbreaks such as mpox. The agreement focuses on enhancing global cooperation in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, with an emphasis on equitable access to life-saving health tools, including vaccines, treatments and medical supplies.
The statement signed in Berlin reflects parliamentarians’ commitment to ensuring equitable access to pandemic resources for all nations, particularly those with fewer resources. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, welcomed the show of parliamentary support, calling the Pandemic Agreement a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a stronger, fairer, and more prepared global health system.”
The Global Parliamentary Statement emphasised four core commitments:
Equity at the core: Ensuring equitable access to pandemic-related health tools based on public health need, particularly for lower-resourced nations
Global solidarity: Strengthening international cooperation to build resilient health systems capable of preventing and responding to pandemics
Legislative action: Advocating for the ratification and implementation of the Pandemic Agreement within national legislatures
Combating misinformation: Promoting evidence-based health information to counter harmful misinformation.
Leite stressed the importance of collective action in facing global health threats. “No single country can prevent or combat pandemics alone,” he said in the statement. “The WHO Pandemic Agreement is an essential step forward in ensuring that every nation has the tools, resources and capabilities to respond to future health threats.”
Parliamentarians are uniquely positioned to push for the ratification and implementation of the WHO Pandemic Agreement within their national legislatures, playing a critical role in shaping global health policy. The agreement also underscored the need for sustainable financing, research and development to support swift and effective responses to health emergencies.
The statement signed in Berlin is expected to act as a catalyst for global parliamentary action, fostering collaboration and solidarity among nations. It demonstrates a shared understanding that pandemics know no borders and that international cooperation is crucial to protect public health.