How government allows patients to be looted

Nor are civil society organisations fighting for access to medicines happy. The Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments concedes that there have been very large absolute reductions, a stellar example being Samtepa 100 mg injection which is used for palliative treatment of advanced breast and ovarian cancer. Manufactured by Samarth Life Sciences, the price has been slashed by over 91 per cent from Rs 80,071.86 to Rs 7,150.33. Similarly, prices of some biological treatments have been cut drastically, which, ironically, reveals the extent to which patients have been ripped off for so long. The Group points out that NPPA's cap on trade margins for non-scheduled cancer medicines will not make any dent on the affordability of high-end drugs, more so in the case of patented treatments. Despite such capping in 2019, prices of cancer medicine have soared. For instance, the price of Ribociclib, used to treat breast cancer, soared from Rs 58,000 in 2022 to Rs 78,000 in 2025. Pembrolizumab—marketed as Keytruda by Merck—continues to be priced at an astounding Rs 1,95,000 per vial. More on this in a later column.