How QR codes on antibiotics can strengthen India’s fight against AMR

What is Schedule H2

India introduced its first domestic QR code-based drug traceability framework in November 2022 by creating Schedule H2 under the Drugs Rules, 1945.

Schedule H2 specifies drug formulations that are required to carry a barcode or QR code on their packaging for digital authentication and traceability. From 1 August 2023, manufacturers of the country’s top 300 pharmaceutical brands were required to print or affix a barcode or QR code on medicine packs to enable digital authentication and traceability across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

However, the framework covered only selected top-selling brands. While it included several widely used antibiotics, such as amoxicillin-clavulanic acid, azithromycin, cefixime, cefpodoxime proxetil and cefuroxime axetil, many other antimicrobial medicines marketed in India remained outside the traceability system.

The 2026 amendment addresses this gap by extending QR code-based traceability to all antimicrobial medicines, along with other critical medicines. The expanded framework marks an important shift from a system based on top-selling brands to one that covers entire categories of high-priority medicines.

Every pack of these medicines will now carry a unique digital identity, strengthening supply-chain monitoring and improving medicine authentication.