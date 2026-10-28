Income, not geography, drives global health coverage gaps: Study

Countries with higher levels of human development generally had better universal health coverage (UHC), with disparities between income groups often greater than differences between world regions, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS Global Public Health .

Universal health coverage means that everyone can access the quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without facing financial hardship. Achieving UHC is a key target of the United Nations-mandated Sustainable Development Goals .

UHC and human development are closely linked, as greater access to preventive care, health screenings and vaccinations can contribute to better health outcomes.

Health service coverage is measured using the UHC Service Coverage Index (SCI), which covers four areas: reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health; infectious diseases; non-communicable diseases; and service capacity and access.

Researchers led by Akira Hayasaka of Yokohama City University, Japan, analysed the relationship between health service coverage and the Human Development Index (HDI), using World Health Organization (WHO) and UN data from 194 countries.