Medical travel costs Indians more than any other type of domestic trip, shows NSO report

Average expenditure on health-related travel is Rs 29,454 in rural India and Rs 41,649 in urban areas, according to the National Statistical Office

Travelling for medical treatment is more expensive than any other category of domestic travel in India, with an average expenditure of Rs 32,167 per trip, according to a new government survey. These expenses do not include the cost of the treatment itself.

The National Statistical Office's (NSO) 80th round report, Domestic Tourism in India, released on September 23, 2026, found that health and medical travel accounted for the highest average expenditure among trips undertaken over a 365-day period.

The average expenditure on health-related travel was Rs 29,454 in rural areas and Rs 41,649 in urban areas. Shopping-related travel was the second most expensive category, with an average expenditure of Rs 18,981 per trip.