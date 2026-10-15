Menopause triggers sudden bodily changes, with hormonal shifts beginning over a decade earlier, study finds

Analysis of more than 300 million laboratory tests suggests menopause involves sudden physiological changes across multiple organs, with early hormonal shifts beginning more than a decade before the final menstrual period.

Menopause is not simply a gradual process of ageing but involves abrupt biological changes across multiple systems in the body, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine on 12 October 2026.

Researchers at Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science found that women experience what they describe as a “physiological cliff” around their final menstrual period, with sudden changes in measures of bone health, liver and kidney function, blood chemistry and cholesterol levels.

The findings challenge the understanding of menopause as an exclusively gradual transition, suggesting that some biological changes occur sharply around the final menstrual period, even though hormonal changes can begin more than a decade earlier.