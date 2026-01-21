Three deaths due to deadly gas leak in Dhanbad exposes enduring risks of Jharia coalfield

Three people died after carbon monoxide leaked from a defunct colliery in Dhanbad, Jharkhand
The gas escaped due to an underground fire and land subsidence in the Jharia coalfield
Residents have been moved to relief camps amid fears the leak could recur
A carbon monoxide (CO) gas leak that began in December 2025 in the Kenduadih area of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, has once again exposed the long-standing dangers associated with the Jharia Coalfield.
Kenduadih lies within the Jharia Coalfield, where coal mining began in 1894 during the British era. The first underground fire was recorded in 1916 — and more than a century later, it continues to burn.
The latest incident occurred at the defunct Putki-Balihari Colliery, operated by Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), which has been closed for more than 15 years. Carbon monoxide gas escaped from seams 13 and 14 after accumulating due to an underground fire and land subsidence, seeping out through cracks in the ground.
The first reports of gas leakage emerged from the Rajput settlement of Kenduadih on December 3, 2025. Residents said the gas became so dense at night that breathing inside homes became difficult.
Three deaths have been linked to the incident, all attributed to exposure to toxic carbon monoxide gas from the defunct colliery.
Two deaths occurred on consecutive days following the initial leak. Priyanka Devi, 28, from Naya Dhaura, died on December 3, while Lalita Devi, 58, from Rajput Basti, died on December 4. Both deaths were attributed to suffocation.
A third death occurred on December 30. Surendra Kumar Singh, 46, a resident of Naya Dhaura and a reportedly a member of the Janata Mazdoor Sangh, was found unconscious at home on the morning of December 30. He was taken to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
His brother, Loknath Singh, said Surendra had gone to sleep normally the night before. “When we tried to wake him in the morning, he did not respond,” he said. He added that while the gas leak had been detected earlier in December, its intensity later increased. Fearing for their safety, family members moved to relief camps or other locations. Surendra Singh remained at home alone.
Loknath Singh said the administration had asked residents to relocate to Belgadia Township, but families were reluctant. “There are no facilities there. It is far away, there are no jobs and no education,” he said. “How can we move there? We are not ready to leave our homes unless the gas leak is fully stopped.”
Similar concerns were raised by other residents.
Dr Atari Gangopadhyay, a respiratory and critical care specialist, said carbon monoxide posed an extreme danger because it is colourless and odourless, making it impossible to detect without instruments. “Even in small amounts, carbon monoxide is highly dangerous,” he said. “It replaces oxygen in the body by binding with haemoglobin to form carboxyhaemoglobin, blocking oxygen transport in the blood.”
Symptoms include headaches, nausea, vomiting, loss of consciousness and, in severe cases, death.
According to the World Health Organization, safe CO levels should not exceed 9 parts per million (ppm). In Kenduadih, readings reportedly reached between 1,500 and 2,000 ppm — around 30 to 40 times the safe limit — levels that can prove fatal within minutes.
Dr Gangopadhyay said the situation should be declared a disaster to prevent further loss of life. He called for immediate relief, continuous monitoring and safe relocation of affected residents.
Ravi Singh, a local resident, said he slept wearing a mask but still experienced headaches and vomiting. He said around 40 homes were directly affected, while fear had spread across the wider area, home to nearly 5,000 people. “People have either relocated or are staying elsewhere because of the fear,” he said.
On December 5, BCCL began setting up relief camps, where many residents are now staying, Ravi Singh said. However, relocation plans remained unacceptable to many. “Our jobs are here. Belgadia is remote and has no facilities — no employment, no education,” he said. “If relocation is unavoidable, it must be to a place with proper facilities.”
He added that while nitrogen gas had been used to temporarily stop the leak, it was not a permanent solution. “The gas can come back anytime,” he said. “People are living in constant fear.”
Project Officer Lakhan Lal Barnwal said the primary focus was on controlling the underground fire. “We consulted experts in Kenduadih, who suggested nitrogen filling,” he said. “So far, six tankers of liquid nitrogen — each containing 14,000 litres — have been used. It is injected through boreholes.”
He explained that liquid nitrogen turns into gas, extinguishing fire by removing oxygen and reducing the pressure of escaping carbon monoxide.
“The situation is not yet normal. Gas flow continues to fluctuate,” he said. “Our aim is to relocate residents to Belgadia. We are also considering cottage industries there to generate employment, but the underground fire continues to burn and spread.”
A Regional Safety Officer from BCCL said underground conditions were being monitored daily.
“There is a fire burning underground, which is why CO gas is escaping,” the officer said. “People living near emission points have been identified and evacuated.”
Experts from IIT-ISM Dhanbad, the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research, and PMRC Private Ltd are conducting impact studies to determine a permanent solution.
“Current CO levels range between 1,400 and 1,600 ppm, and efforts are under way to reduce them,” the officer added.