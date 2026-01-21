Three deaths due to deadly gas leak in Dhanbad exposes enduring risks of Jharia coalfield

Two deaths occurred on consecutive days following the initial leak. Priyanka Devi, 28, from Naya Dhaura, died on December 3, while Lalita Devi, 58, from Rajput Basti, died on December 4. Both deaths were attributed to suffocation.

A third death occurred on December 30. Surendra Kumar Singh, 46, a resident of Naya Dhaura and a reportedly a member of the Janata Mazdoor Sangh, was found unconscious at home on the morning of December 30. He was taken to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His brother, Loknath Singh, said Surendra had gone to sleep normally the night before. “When we tried to wake him in the morning, he did not respond,” he said. He added that while the gas leak had been detected earlier in December, its intensity later increased. Fearing for their safety, family members moved to relief camps or other locations. Surendra Singh remained at home alone.

Loknath Singh said the administration had asked residents to relocate to Belgadia Township, but families were reluctant. “There are no facilities there. It is far away, there are no jobs and no education,” he said. “How can we move there? We are not ready to leave our homes unless the gas leak is fully stopped.”

Similar concerns were raised by other residents.