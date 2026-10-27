47,830 people evacuated as cyclone Arnab triggers heavy rain in Odisha

The storm is likely to move towards west-northwest before turning northwest and crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. The system is forecast to bring winds of 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph. In a press statement dated October 27, Manorama Mohanty, director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, said the cyclonic storm intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight on October 26, further strengthening into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27.